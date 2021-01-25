‘I’m torn on this one’ – Watford plotting transfer move for Premier League forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford are reportedly eyeing a move for Burnley forward Matej Vydra according to the Watford Observer.

Vydra was found game time hard to come by this season with Sean Dyche’s side, and has been restricted to just 15 appearances in all competitions this term.

He’s often been behind Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez in the pecking order at Turf Moor, and it remains to be seen as to whether he has a long-term future at the club.

Vydra wouldn’t be in unfamiliar surroundings if he was to pursue a move to Vicarage Road though, with the 28-year-old previously scoring 38 goals in 95 appearances for Watford earlier in his career.

The striker played a key role in Watford’s promotion into the Premier League in the 2014/15 season, whilst on loan from Udinese, before making the move there permanently.

Watford are currently sat third in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can return to the top-flight at the first time of asking this term.

But would Vydra be a good addition to the current Watford side this month, as they chase promotion back into the Premier League?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

I’m torn on this one.

Watford are blessed with an array of attacking talent, with the Hornets squad possessing some of the best strikers in the Championship, so the question is, do they need to add even more competition?

However, saying that, the Hornets strikers have been relatively goal-shy this season given their quality on paper, with the likes of Andre Gray and Joao Pedro in particular struggling to consistently deliver.

We all know how fruitful Vydra was in his previous stint at Watford, with his partnership with Troy Deeney in particular proving very productive.

It’s not been easy for Vydra ever since his departure from Vicarage Road and he’s struggled for consistent game-time, but I have this feeling a return to Watford could be just what he needs to find that killer edge in front of goal again.

Deeney and Vydra had an almost telepathic chemistry at times, so why couldn’t it work again?

Alfie Burns:

Vydra is a player that’s got real quality, unfortunately for him, Burnley don’t play to his strengths.

For Watford, it would be a great signing. We’ve seen that, most recently with Derby, how good Vydra can be in the Championship. He links play excellently and manages to score a decent amount of goals at this level.

Watford have a decent squad in the Championship and probably should have enough about them to win promotion, regardless of Vydra signing.

However, if he does, he adds another dimension to the attack. That, in turn, increases the chance of Watford returning to the Premier League.

George Harbey:

I’m torn on this one to be quite honesty.

Vydra has obviously been an excellent player in the Championship before, not just with Watford, but for Derby too.

Since moving to Burnley, it hasn’t been plain sailing for him. He hasn’t been given a regular run of games, and hasn’t scored too many goals.

Whilst I think he’d be a good player if he dropped back down to the Championship, I also think Watford have enough exciting names going forward.

I’m not the greatest fan of clubs signing former players.