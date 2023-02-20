“I’m torn on this one” – League One manager in contention to become new QPR boss: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has emerged as an early favourite to succeed Neil Critchley at Queens Park Rangers, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Critchley was dismissed yesterday evening following an extremely poor run of form, winning just one game in charge during his time at Loftus Road and failing to halt their decline following their poor run of form during the latter stages of Michael Beale’s tenure.

They are now on the prowl for their third manager of the campaign and Director of Football Les Ferdinand has stated that he understands how important it is that the club makes a “swift” appointment.

Ainsworth, who has played for QPR in the past and taken caretaker charge of the Championship side before, has managed to guide his current team to respectable seventh place at this stage following their play-off final disappointment against Sunderland at the end of last season. But would he be a good successor for Critchley?

We asked three of our writers at FLW for their opinions.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I’m torn on this one.

I think it’s an appointment that would be backed by the fans given Ainsworth’s status at the club and give everyone in the building a bit of a lift.

I don’t think that should be underestimated, neither should the fact that Ainsworth has racked up a good CV during his time at Wycombe.

However, on the other hand, I feel there are better, more experienced candidates out there that would be less of a risk given the situation the club find themselves in currently – Chris Wilder, for example.

I don’t think it would be a terrible appointment, but for me it wouldn’t be an amazing one either.

Sam Rourke

He’s done a fabulous job at Wycombe Wanderers during his time there, there is no denying it.

Ainsworth is a popular figure at QPR also given his playing days at Loftus Road and he could be what they need to reinvigorate the R’s’ fortunes this term.

It’s somewhat of a gamble for QPR in the fact that he’s only had one season managing in the Championship, whilst you have to question whether Ainsworth would actually want to leave an upwardly mobile Chairboys side this late on in the season, with a promotion push firmly on the cards.

Will his style of play resonate with the QPR faithful though? It’s a pragmatic philosophy that granted, gets results in League One, but could it stifle some of the more talented QPR players’ qualities? We’ll see.

In truth, I’m very torn on this!

Adam Jones

QPR do need an appointment for the long term and Ainsworth fits the bill in that department as a man who has spent so long at Adam’s Park.

Overachieving with the Chairboys during his time in Buckinghamshire as well, that’s another reason why QPR should be looking to consider him, though it could be argued that former boss Critchley overachieved at Blackpool so that may not mean that much.

Living not too far away, it shouldn’t take him too long to settle in at Loftus Road – but will his style suit the players? And will it keep the supporters happy in the English capital?

That remains to be seen – but he’s certainly managed to squeeze the best out of plenty of players during his time at Wycombe – so he deserves to be in the conversation regardless of whether he’s offered the job or not.

You feel there may be better candidates out there though, with many likely to have more experience at a higher level.