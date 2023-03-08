“I’m told…” – Transfer insider hints at big summer transfer window at Burnley

Burnley have one foot back in the Premier League as they continue their pursuit of securing automatic Championship promotion as early as possible.

The Clarets currently bridge a 17-point advantage over Middlesbrough in third place and will be starting to begin their recruitment planning for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Losing a lot of experienced heads last summer, Vincent Kompany added more youthful quality to his squad, assembling a fantastic side for Championship football.

However, resources will be available for Kompany in the summer as there is a belief that the squad will need improving for the Premier League.

Addressing Burnley’s summer transfer plans in his latest column for Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke said: “I’m told there will be money to spend at Turf Moor as the current squad is not seen as adequate for a return to the top flight.”

The verdict

It is an interesting situation for Burnley to be in as they have been so dominant in the Championship this season, on a very similar level to Fulham.

However, every team needs to add when winning promotion to the Premier League and it is no surprise that funds will be available for the club to readapt to the rigours of top-flight football.

Ultimately, next season’s objective will be to survive the drop and you would think that the current group of players at Burnley would have a good chance of achieving that.

But Burnley will be ambitious about what next season could possibly hold, following the success that the likes of Brentford and Fulham have experienced this season, and that could come about if they are able to strengthen further.