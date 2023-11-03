Highlights Reading reportedly generated £200,000 from the sale of Thierry Rohart-Brown.

The Royals' financial issues potentially contributed to the sale of Rohart-Brown, as the club needs to generate revenue to pay bills.

Rohart-Brown, who is only 16, could be an excellent addition for Southampton.

Former Reading striker Dave Kitson believes his old side sold youngster Thierry Rohart-Brown to Southampton for a fee believed to be in the region of £200,000, revealing this in his column for the Reading Chronicle.

The Royals are a side that are in desperate need of securing as much revenue as possible - and have been able to use their academy in recent times to bring more money into the club.

Not only has Rohart-Brown departed - but Luca Fletcher has also been sold with the striker making a move to Manchester City during the summer.

Other academy players have remained at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and some have been given an opportunity to shine for the first team this term, including Caylan Vickers who has proved to be a useful asset at a senior level.

Nelson Abbey, who graduated from the academy, has also been extremely useful and has captained the Royals on a number of occasions this term.

It will only be a matter of time before the likes of Abbey and Vickers are sold if the Berkshire side's off-field situation isn't sorted out quickly.

What key factor may have contributed to Reading's sale of Thierry Rohart-Brown?

The Royals' financial issues in recent months have been well-documented.

They have been placed in multiple embargoes since the start of the summer for failing to pay outstanding debt to HMRC - and non-payment of loan players was previously an issue before that was sorted.

The Berkshire side are under an embargo now for an HMRC-related offence - and a winding-up petition has now been lodged which puts the club in a situation where they could be wound up.

One bit of good news is the fact wages were paid at the end of last month, but it's unclear who paid them and Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas believes administration is becoming increasingly likely with current owner Dai Yongge still valuing the club at a high price.

With their financial situation in mind, they need to generate as much revenue as possible and the Royals may have decided to sell Rohart-Brown to pay a bill, with the club money from the sales of George Puscas and Tom Ince too.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent George Puscas Genoa Permanent Tom Ince Watford Permanent Yakou Meite Cardiff City Permanent Lucas Joao SH Port Permanent Luke Southwood Cheltenham Town Permanent Andy Carroll Amiens SC Permanent Naby Sarr Al-Markhiya SC Permanent Dean Bouzanis Sutton United Loan Jokull Andresson Carlisle United Loan Liam Moore Without Club Permanent Junior Hoilett Vancouver Whitecaps FC Permanent Shane Long Without Club Permanent Djan Tetek Without Club Permanent Scott Dann Without Club Permanent

It also seemed to play a part in helping the League One side to bring Dom Ballard to Berkshire on loan during deadline day.

Will Thierry Rohart-Brown be a good signing for Southampton?

Considering the midfielder is only 16 at the moment, he's probably one for the future rather than someone who can make an impact in the first team in the next couple of seasons.

The Saints' academy is top-quality though and that will allow him to thrive like he did in Berkshire, so there are no reasons why he won't thrive.

And if he does break into the first team, a manager like Russell Martin could be great for his development because of the way he wants to play.

Midfielders are crucial in the ex-Swansea City manager's system and considering he hasn't played in the Royals' first team, Rohart-Brown will be a blank canvas that Martin can put his stamp on.

Considering they paid a decent amount for him too, he seems like a promising player.