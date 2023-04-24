Tony Mowbray has no intention of retiring from the game after surprise reports suggested he could be replaced as Sunderland boss this summer.

Will Tony Mowbray leave Sunderland?

A comeback win at West Brom on Sunday saw the Black Cats move into the top six in the Championship, with promotion still a very real possibility this season.

Therefore, it was a shock when respected journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Wearside outfit has Francesco Farioli at the ‘top of their list’ to be their new head coach ahead of next season.

Given most would agree that Mowbray has overachieved since replacing Alex Neil, not to mention that he has built a stylish side despite suffering terrible luck with injuries, then the idea of him leaving would not go down well.

With that in mind, some thought it may be the decision of the former West Brom chief, who could be stepping back and potentially retiring from the game.

However, in an emphatic response, reporter James Hunter made it clear that Mowbray has no intention of leaving, as he plans to see out his deal at the Stadium of Light, which expires in the summer of 2024.

“Mowbray has another 12 months on his Sunderland contract, and I'm told he has no intention of retiring at the end of the season.”

The immediate focus for Mowbray will be on building on that fine win against Albion, with Sunderland currently sixth in the table. But, such is the nature of the Championship, they are only in the play-offs on goal difference, and some sides below them do have a game in hand.

The Black Cats have fixtures against Watford and Preston left to play.

Sunderland have won just one of their last five league matches | Credit: Action Images/Lee Smith.

Mowbray deserves to stay at Sunderland

The reports this morning were quite shocking, as whilst Farioli is a talented, young coach who is highly-rated in the game, Sunderland letting Mowbray go now would be a huge mistake. He inherited a club in a mess after Neil left, but he has managed to implement a clear style of play since his arrival.

Sunderland have a young group that are fearless, and they always play on the front foot, which is ultimately down to the manager. The fact they’re in with a shout of going up highlights just how good Mowbray has been, and everyone at the club is united right now.

So, this would make no sense, but Mowbray is experienced and sensible enough not to let this impact him, and his only focus will be on beating Watford and ensuring Sunderland are in the play-offs after the final day at Preston.