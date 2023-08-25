Highlights Aston Villa's Keinan Davis is attracting interest from Championship clubs, with Hull City reportedly agreeing to a £2m fee for his services.

Despite the interest, Davis has not yet agreed to the move and is weighing up his options for a permanent transfer away from Villa.

Surprisingly, other clubs such as Middlesbrough, Sunderland, and Leeds have not been linked with a move for Davis, and Carlton Palmer believes the £2m price tag is a great deal.

Carlton Palmer has been left surprised that a number of big Championship clubs have not circled around Aston Villa's Keinan Davis, as the 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Hull City in the last week.

Davis will be looking to fully kickstart his career again after two loan spells away from Villa Park at Nottingham Forest, where he was a part of the Reds' side which won promotion to the Premier League, before another spell in the second tier at Watford last season.

He scored seven times in 35 League appearances at Vicarage Road.

The big striker hasn't featured for Villa since an 11-minute substitute cameo in Dean Smith's last game in charge, a 1-0 defeat to Southampton on 5th November 2021.

Hull City interest in Keinan Davis

The Athletic revealed that the Tigers have agreed a £2m fee with Unai Emery's side to acquire Davis' services, as they look to bolster their centre-forward options, despite having three already in the form of Oscar Estupinan, Liam Delap and the in-form Aaron Connolly.

However, personal terms have not been agreed, with Davis still said to be weighing up his options ahead of a permanent move away from the Second City.

Keinan Davis could be a good Swansea summer signing

This follows on from Liam Rosenior's pursuit of fellow Villa man Jaden Philogene, and his deal to join the Tigers is all but confirmed as per Hull Live who state that the young winger has passed his medical and agreed personal terms. Emery was said to be keen in keeping the 20-year-old in his plans, after featuring heavily in their 'Summer Series' tour of the US, as well as a substitute appearance on the opening day against Newcastle United.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Keinan Davis' future?

With a number of clubs in the Championship still looking to add strikers before next Friday's deadline, speaking to FLW, Palmer is surprised at the lack of public interest in Davis particularly with the price on offer.

"Hull City have agreed a fee for Aston Villa's Keinan Davis, which is said to be around the £2m mark. However, he hasn't agreed to move to Hull yet." he began.

Sunderland have recently lost out in the hunt for Jay Stansfield, who opted to join Birmingham City on loan, and Palmer highlights them as one of three clubs who surprisingly haven't been linked with the Villa man.

"I'm surprised that other clubs haven't come in for him, the likes of Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Leeds. All are in the hunt for a striker.

"At £2m this is a snip, but with the deal not over the line there may be other suitors." he added.

Who else is interested in signing Keinan Davis?

Davis hasn't been short of interest in this summer window, with the likes of Premier League newcomers Luton Town linked just over a month ago.

However, it may come as a potential blow to Hull that early on Friday morning, the Athletic have also reported that Swansea City are now interested in striking a deal for the forward.

The report states that the fee involved in a potential move to the Swans would be a similar figure to what Hull are willing to pay for his signature.

This would be an ideal signing for Michael Duff, who is now very light on centre-forward options, as Joel Piroe's well-documented move to Leeds United was confirmed on Thursday night.

Hull will be hoping they can remain at the front of the queue for Davis', but Liam Rosenior will be turning his attention to tonight's home clash with Bristol City.