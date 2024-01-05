Highlights Key takeaways:

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman thinks Birmingham City could follow the route Sheffield Wednesday took in appointing a young, upcoming manager.

The Blues are now a few days into their search for a new manager after they announced on Tuesday that they had decided to sack Wayne Rooney, with his last game in charge being a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United.

The Birmingham board turned to the 38-year-old, as they believed he could lift the levels at the club and play this no-fear style that they wanted.

However, it never worked out like that, as Rooney was unable to convince the players, the board, and the supporters.

The Blues won just two out of 15 games under Rooney’s stewardship, with nine ending in defeat. It’s that run of form that has pushed Birmingham way down the Championship table, and after 26 league games, they once again find themselves in a relegation fight.

Don Goodman suggests Birmingham City could follow Sheffield Wednesday's example

Birmingham are obviously still very early in their search for a new manager, and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes what Sheffield Wednesday did in appointing Danny Rohl could be something that the Blues look at as well.

Goodman said: “There's lots of credible candidates. I'm sure there'll be scouring the young foreign coach market.

“That seems to be sort of quite popular at the minute and what Danny Rohl, particularly, and people like him are doing might draw some attention.

“But one thing is for sure, it's going to be a massive ask, and they have to get it right.

“It’s critically important that they get it right with some of the clubs below them in much better form than them if they don't get it right. They could be dragged into a relegation battle and that that would be a disaster.”

Tony Mowbray is a strong contender for the Birmingham City job

It has been reported by journalist Alan Nixon that Birmingham have now got their three-man shortlist to replace Rooney.

Nixon claims that ex-Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is on the shortlist, as are recently sacked Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch.

It is also added that Mowbray is looking to get back into the dugout despite only being sacked by Sunderland a few weeks ago. Heckingbottom is someone who has promotion experience in the Championship with the Blades.

To add to Nixon’s claims, John Percy of The Telegraph has reported that Mowbray is emerging as a strong contender for the vacancy at Birmingham after holding talks with the club.

While he goes on to add that a manager still under consideration is former Birmingham and most recent Millwall manager Gary Rowett. But Mowbray is considered a good option by the Championship club, given his experience in the league.

Birmingham City are likely to appoint an experienced Championship manager

Goodman is right, young, aspiring coaches are very popular with football teams at the moment, and there’s no doubt that Birmingham may have looked at one or two.

But given the situation they are in and how it went with Rooney, who you could say is still a young, upcoming manager, it seems likely the Blues will go down the more experienced route this time.

The first task will be to make sure they stay well clear of relegation trouble, so to throw this big job at a young manager wouldn’t be ideal, so the reports of Mowbray and Heckingbottom do make sense and are the likely route they are going to take.