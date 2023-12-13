Highlights Notts County's recent poor form is a cause for concern, but there is no need to panic as they are still just one point off the automatic promotion places.

Manager Luke Williams deserves loyalty from the club after leading them to promotion, but they may need to make adjustments and recruit better players in the January transfer window.

Despite their defensive issues, Notts County remain firmly in contention for automatic promotion and with some quality additions, they can get their season back on track.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes there is no need to panic at Notts County despite their poor recent run of form.

The Magpies were promoted from the National League last season, and they seamlessly made the step up to League Two, losing just two of their first 12 league games.

However, Notts' form has declined significantly since then, and they suffered their fifth defeat in nine league games as they were beaten 2-1 by Walsall at Meadow Lane on Saturday.

The Magpies took the lead in the 32nd minute when Aden Baldwin headed home Jodi Jones' cross, but the Saddlers turned the game around after the break, with Oisin McEntee's double sealing all three points for the visitors.

Having sat top of the table in early October, Notts are now sixth, but they are still just one point from the automatic promotion places, and they will be looking to return to winning ways when they make the trip to face Harrogate Town at the EnviroVent Stadium on Saturday.

League Two Table (As it stands December 11th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 21 20 43 2 Wrexham 20 11 37 3 Barrow 20 11 37 4 Mansfield Town 19 17 36 5 Crewe Alexandra 20 11 36 6 Notts County 21 5 36 7 AFC Wimbledon 20 11 31 8 Gillingham 20 -7 31

Palmer: No need for Notts County to panic

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that the Magpies will be in and around the automatic promotion spots come the end of the season, but he believes they may need to strengthen in the January transfer window.

"Notts County are going through a difficult period at the moment," Palmer said.

"Five defeats in their last nine games has seen them drop to sixth in League Two, but they are still only a point off an automatic promotion place.

"Of course, there will be concern, the manager, Luke Williams, will be worried about the drop off that they have had, but there is no need to panic.

"The club needs to show some loyalty to Luke as he has afforded them that, and maybe they just need to look at the players who probably have found their level and make some adjustments.

"I'm sure they will recruit in January and push on again.

"They went with the same squad that got them promoted out of that league, they've gone half a season, maybe it's just a blip, maybe they're just going through a bad run, it does happen, or maybe the players have just found their level and they have to recruit better players.

"But I'm sure Notts County will kick on and they will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season coming up for the automatic promotion spots."

What next for Notts County?

There is no doubt it was an incredibly disappointing defeat for Notts on Saturday against Walsall.

It was a missed opportunity for the Magpies to move into the top three with Wrexham, Barrow and Mansfield's games all falling victim to the weather, but despite their setback, they remain firmly in automatic promotion contention.

Notts are the top scorers in League Two with 43 goals, but they have also conceded 38 goals, with only Swindon Town, Sutton United and Colchester United conceding more, and it is an issue that Williams urgently needs to address.

As Palmer says, Williams has stuck largely with the same players that achieved promotion from the National League last season, and some quality additions in January could get the Magpies' season back on track.