“There will be a moment” – Vincent Kompany addresses future of Wout Weghorst after expiry of Man United and Burnley loan agreement

Wout Weghorst started during Manchester United’s EFL Cup final victory against Newcastle United yesterday afternoon, with the forward picking up his first bit of silverware in his career.

The 30-year-old, who is currently on loan from Championship league leaders Burnley, embarked on a loan move to Besiktas at the start of the season before Manchester United swooped in.

The experienced forward has now featured 12 times for the Red Devils, scoring once and providing two assists, proving to be a regular starter under Erik ten Hag.

As per a report from Football Insider last week, it is not expected that Manchester United will pursue his permanent signature when his loan deal ends.

Speaking about Weghorst’s future when he is set to return to Burnley at the end of his loan at Old Trafford, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany told Lancs Live: “He is a Premier League player and we are a Championship club. As long as that hasn’t changed it is not something that I can discuss. Let us do what we need to do first, which is win more games and then I’m sure there will be a moment when the discussion becomes relevant but that is not the case yet.”

The verdict

Of course, Burnley need to secure promotion back to the Premier League before they can revisit the situation involving Weghorst and his future.

When he returns from his stint with the EFL Cup winners, he will still have two years left on his current deal and could be someone who can help Burnley readapt to the rigours of top-flight football.

However, Burnley have some excellent striking options as it is and they may look to prioritise looking to sanction his permanent departure.

As Kompany alludes to, this is not something that he needs to finalise soon and will have time to think over how best to handle Weghorst’s situation when he returns.