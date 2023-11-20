Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday should not rush into a decision on midfielder George Byers' future at the club due to concerns over his injury record and lack of Championship experience.

Byers has expressed his desire to stay at the club beyond his current contract, but no talks regarding a new deal have taken place yet.

Sheffield Wednesday should consider offering Byers a contract extension to ensure they don't lose him for free in the summer, especially if they are relegated.

Byers joined Wednesday from Swansea City in August 2021, and he played a crucial role in the Owls' promotion from League One last season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

The 27-year-old has provided one assist in 13 appearances so far this campaign, and after struggling to nail down a regular starting spot in the team under Xisco Munoz, he has regained his place under new manager Danny Rohl.

Byers' contract at Hillsborough expires at the end of the season, but the midfielder has made it clear he would like to stay at the club beyond the summer.

"Yes," Byers told The Star when asked if he saw his long-term future with Wednesday. "But there have not been any talks at this moment in time. I think I’m solely focused on doing well for Sheffield Wednesday and keeping us in this division. That’s my only focus.

"Coming up to the Championship, and on the back of my injury towards the back end of last season, it was about me getting back into the team, putting in performances and stuff like that. That’s all I’m concentrated on - giving my best for this club as I always have, and we’ll see how the season plays out."

It has been a tough start to life back in the Championship for the Owls, and they currently sit bottom of the table, nine points from safety, ahead of the game against Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Saturday.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Wednesday should wait before deciding whether to offer Byers a new contract, revealing that he has concerns over his injury record and lack of Championship experience.

"George Byers, Sheffield Wednesday's 27-year-old midfield player, has made it known he would like to stay at the club beyond his current contract which expires at the end of the season, but he is yet to be offered a new deal," Palmer said.

"Byers is a fan favourite and has been a key player for the Owls since joining in 2021.

"Byers is a fan favourite and has been a key player for the Owls since joining in 2021.

"However, George has injury problems and misses a lot of games, so I'm sure the Owls will wait to see how the season progresses.

"So far this season, he's featured in all but one matchday squad.

"Sheffield Wednesday won't rush into contract negotiations as George has limited experience at Championship level, less than 100 games, and they will also want to see which league they will be in next season before discussing anything about a new contract."

Should Sheffield Wednesday offer George Byers a new contract?

The Owls should look to tie Byers down to an extension.

It was a difficult start to the season for Byers, but his performances have improved since Rohl's arrival last month, and he will be a key player for Wednesday for the rest of the campaign.

Byers was sidelined for the final two months of last season, and Palmer is right that his injury record is a concern, but he has been excellent for the Owls when available.

Wednesday risk losing Byers for free in the summer, particularly if they are relegated, so they should begin negotiations with the midfielder as soon as possible.