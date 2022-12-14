“I’m sure” – Journalist shares opinion as Scottish side target move for Sheffield Wednesday man

The immediate future of Sheffield Wednesday striker Callum Paterson is a situation that will likely generate further questions as January edges closer.

The 28-year-old is currently being looked at by Hearts, which is where his senior career took off, as first detailed in a report from Football Scotland.

With the Owls strengthening their attacking options in the summer, game time has been limited for the versatile Scotsman thus far this season.

Sharing his thoughts on the Sheffield Wednesday utility man and the interest that is coming from north of the border, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “I’m sure it’s a move that Callum Paterson could well be interested in.

“Robin Neilson, the Hearts manager, has come out and confirmed his interest in bringing the player back to Tynecastle so there will be a big pull for Callum Paterson maybe to make the move back to Edinburgh.

“He’s been in and out of that Sheffield Wednesday team this season, with maybe not as regular minutes as he would have hoped and he is getting into an important stage of his career.

“So a move back to his native Scotland I’m sure will be something that will be attractive to him.

“But Sheffield Wednesday might be looking to keep him unless they have a replacement lined up to fill the void for Paterson because he can play in so many positions.”

The verdict

This is definitely a move that has the potential to happen in January, and whilst his versatility and experience could prove important at Hillsborough, Paterson himself may see this as an excellent opportunity.

Starting his professional career with the Edinburgh club, that only adds to the chances that this potential deal eventually comes to fruition.

With game time limited in League One, this is not reflective of his ability, it is more of an indicator of the high levels of competition Moore has within his striking department.

Paterson still has the required abilities to thrive at Tynecastle, whilst he is an excellent character to have around the changing room.