“I’m sure” – Journalist delivers Blackpool player prediction as Rangers circle

Rangers are currently considering a move for Blackpool forward Jerry Yates, as per a report from The Sun, although the Scottish giants would face lots of competition.

The same report states that Bournemouth and Brentford are providing the Gers with competition, whilst Watford and West Brom are also interested.

Yates has netted eight times and has provided a further two assists in 16 Championship appearances thus far, proving to be hot property in the second tier.

Assessing whether or not he would be a good addition at Rangers, journalist Pete O’Rourke delivered his verdict on the 25-year-old whilst in conversation with FLW: “He’s scoring goals in the championship. So, he’s scoring goals at a decent level. He’s in form and he’s a good age as well.

“And, he’s really kicked on at Blackpool over the last 18 months as well. So, he’s a player with potential and if you’re in that Rangers team chances will be provided for you. And obviously, he is showing right now at Blackpool, he can score goals.

“I’m sure he could go up to Rangers and score goals if they did move for him.”

The verdict

Yates has consistently improved during his time with Blackpool and it is no surprise that he is currently thriving in the Championship with the Seasiders.

A quick, dynamic and energetic front man, who can also involve himself in build-up play, there is a lot of boxes that the forward ticks.

As O’Rourke quite rightly mentions, if operating up front for Rangers, then you will be presented with numerous chances and that would suit a player like Yates who has a lot of confidence at the moment.

Rangers face lots of competition for his signature, whilst his contract situation at Blackpool means the Championship club will likely hold a rather high valuation.