Ipswich Town have made a fantastic start to life back in the Championship, and not many players have been more impressive in the second tier than Leif Davis, who is attracting Premier League interest ahead of the summer.

The left-back made it into the EFL League One team of the season last year, and claimed 14 assists in the process.

The 24-year-old will have been hoping to kick on further with a season in the Championship; but is also no stranger to this level, having briefly played for Leeds United and Bournemouth previously.

As happy as the Tractor Boys would have been to secure a place in the second tier last year, they were always likely to be striving to not just make up the numbers in this season's Championship, but be ambitious about what the 2023/24 campaign may hold and looking to kick on further.

Davis is perhaps the best example of a player needing to make that step up and taking it within his stride. He has already continued where he left off in the third tier by contributing to 14 assists in 32 games in all competitions.

Interest in Leif Davis emerges

Such form was always likely to alert top-flight clubs to his availability, with Davis establishing himself as one of the best attacking left-backs in the second tier.

Kieran McKenna's side currently sit third in the table, but they will be reluctant to lose Davis as they target a return to the Premier League in the coming years, but they could be facing a battle to hold on to him this summer.

According to TalkSPORT, the defender is attracting transfer interest and it has been reported that both West Ham and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Davis ahead of the summer. Nottingham Forest are another Premier League side believed to be keen on the full-back, according to a report from TWTD.

TWTD believe Ipswich will value Davis in excess of £20 million.

Related Ipswich Town confirm big blow ahead of Plymouth Argyle match Kieran McKenna has provided an update on Ipswich Town's injury news ahead of their trip to Home Park

Carlton Palmer's reaction to Premier League interest in Ipswich star

Ex-England international, Carlton Palmer, is unsure how likely it is that Davis will remain at Portman Road beyond the summer, should his current side fail to gain promotion.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he provided his verdict on the transfer situation regarding David. He said: "Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and West Ham are three of the clubs said to be interested in Ipswich's talented left-back Leif Davis.

"He is having a fantastic season with Ipswich at present, registering 14 assists in 31 league appearances following on from last season's brilliance when the team got promotion.

"The problem Ipswich have is that his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, but they do have an option to extend that by a further 12 months.

"The thing is now, he's done really well for Ipswich Town and I'm sure a lot of things will come up for discussion depending on if Ipswich get promotion to the Premier League or not.

"Should Davis not sign a new contract, and Ipswich not get promoted, then it may be a situation where they have to sit down and be sensible and move him on.

"The offers and the amounts being talked about are around £20 million, so it's very interesting.

"West Ham have been monitoring him all season, so a lot may ride on the division he's playing in next season.

"Should he not be playing in the Premier League [with Ipswich] next season, then I'm sure he will want to move on to pastures new."

Leif Davis' career stats - as per Transfermarkt 29/02/2024 Team Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 14 0 1 AFC Bounemouth 15 0 1 Ipswich Town 78 3 28

Leif Davis is ready for the Premier League

There may be a few questions regarding Davis' defensive qualities, but on the ball he is clearly a Premier League footballer.

West Ham are especially in need of a long-term left-back due to Aaron Cresswell's age, so could be a good move to the top-flight for Davis.

However, the 24-year-old is a boyhood Newcastle fan from Tyneside, and would almost certainly be keen on a move to Eddie Howe's side should they look to strike a deal with Ipswich this summer.