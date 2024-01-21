Highlights Jay Stansfield has become a fan favorite at Birmingham City and continues to impress with his performances.

Tony Mowbray, the manager, believes Stansfield should prioritize playing time and showcasing his talent instead of a bit-part role at parent club Fulham.

Stansfield's future at Birmingham City will ultimately depend on Fulham's decision, but Mowbray hopes that they can secure him permanently if the opportunity arises.

Tony Mowbray's unbeaten start to life as Birmingham City manager continued this weekend with the Blues' first win in the Championship since December 13th, as his side emerged 2-1 victors away to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

After drawing his first game in charge 2-2 against Swansea City, Blues backed up a comeback victory in the FA Cup Third Round replay against Hull City to extend a four-game unbeaten streak when it comes to clashes between them and the Potters at the Bet365 Stadium.

In a season of mixed fortunes for all connected with the club, one man who has emerged as the latest fan favourite with Birmingham supporters has been Fulham loanee Jay Stansfield, whose development continues to reach profound levels in what is still his first season of regular football in the second tier.

And, since Mowbray's arrival, the former Exeter City prospect has continued to be front and centre of all things good at St Andrew's - scoring the equaliser in the cup replay just minutes after coming on as a substitute, before clinically firing home his eighth league goal of the season to give Blues the lead against Steven Schumacher's improved outfit.

Tony Mowbray makes claim on Jay Stansfield's future with Birmingham City

Stansfield was one of twelve new signings in the previous window under then boss John Eustace, and continued to be a beacon of light during a period where the side suffered on multiple occasions under Mowbray's predecessor, Wayne Rooney.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old has made an instant impression on the new man at the helm, who is hopeful that the opportunity presented in front of him to play a significant role for Birmingham is more enticing than a bit-part role at parent club Fulham.

“I talk to him most days, he is really enjoying his football and he’s scoring goals,” Mowbray told Birmingham Live.

“Would he want to go back and get 10 minutes here and there, and sit on the bench? In my opinion, a young player should want to play, and want to score, and want to showcase his talent.

“If they do call him back we can’t do anything about it. I’m not anticipating it. Let’s just enjoy him while we’ve got him," he continued.

“I think we should definitely be in the market for (Stansfield) if there’s a number where he could definitely come and play here. I think he enjoys it that much.

“He would want to play in the Premier League if he thought he was going to play in the Premier League, but I’m pretty sure he doesn’t want to go and sit on the bench, I’m sure he much prefers playing in the Championship and scoring goals. It’s not our decision, it’s Fulham’s decision, but I know he’s enjoying it.”

Jay Stansfield's future at Birmingham City

St Andrew's has been the perfect setting for Stansfield to continue blossoming in the infancy of his career, which many believe could reach great heights should his upward trajectory continue at such speed.

It was claimed last week that Ipswich Town remained hopeful of prizing the forward to Portman Road amid their ongoing battle for promotion, but such talk has since gone quiet.

With his contract at Craven Cottage expiring in 2027, the ball is firmly in Marco Silva's court when it comes to Stansfield's next move, so Mowbray's comments of "let's just enjoy him while we've got him" are extremely realistic.

Of course, all Bluenoses and club staff would jump at the prospect of acquiring his services on a temporary basis, but it would seem that a significant fee would be needed in order to do so.

Regardless, the forward still has a crucial role to play in Mowbray's aims of making the side much more progressive on the pitch and in the table.