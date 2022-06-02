“I’m sure” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on whether Nottingham Forest should look to agree permanent deal for Aston Villa man

Nottingham Forest will be playing their football in the Premier League next year after a 23-year absence from England’s top flight.

The Reds, who accumulated a single point from their first seven games, saw things improve dramatically when Steve Cooper walked through the doors.

Getting his first opportunity to bolster his squad in January, Cooper brought Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis to The City Ground, with the 24-year-old emerging as a top performer under the Welshman’s stewardship.

Answering whether Forest should look for a further deal to sign the Villa loanee, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “Yes, I think so.

“I think it will be somebody that they would be looking to bring in, as I say, it’s a difficult one in terms of which players can step up to the mark.

“But he’s one of those that has played really well for them and I’m sure that they’ll be looking to make this a permanent deal.”

The verdict

The Reds will be hoping to add Premier League level experience to their squad this season, however, they will also be hoping to keep most of the squad together.

Cooper has full faith in his squad, and rightly so, a lot of their current options seemingly possess the ability to ply their trade in the top flight.

Davis adds physicality, attacking intelligence and constant movement to the forward line at Forest and has proven to be devastating in front of goal at times too.

Certainly a player with a good future ahead of him, it would be no surprise if the Reds were to look for a permanent deal.