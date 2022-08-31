“I’m sure” – Carlton Palmer addresses Blackpool’s interest in Sheffield Wednesday midfielder

Blackpool have been credited with an interest in Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers, as per a report from The Star.

The Seasiders have been hit with two midfield injury blows in recent weeks, with Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini both picking up injuries during a victory over QPR earlier in the month.

Byers is not the first Sheffield Wednesday midfielder that Blackpool have been linked with this summer, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru also attracting interest from the Championship club earlier in the window.

Addressing the latest Blackpool midfield rumour, from a Sheffield Wednesday perspective, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I can’t imagine Darren Moore would want to lose any of these players right now when he’s putting the squad together.

“I thought he was outstanding in the first half on Saturday, getting the ball back, he’s going, closing down the ball, you need a player like that in that league. But, he’s going into the last year of his contract. So, you know, like I said, they won’t want to lose any players.

“I’m sure George, like Dele-Bashiru, in the last years of their contracts, I’m sure that the club will be looking to tie these players down to long-term contracts.”

The verdict

Byers is certainly of Championship quality, so it is no surprise that the Seasiders are considering him as an option but it would be difficult to prize him away from the project at Sheffield Wednesday.

Not only is the Yorkshire club seemingly on an upward trajectory, but they are also big payers within the EFL, and with Championship football the ambition at Hillsborough, it may be a difficult one for Blackpool to complete.

Then, there is the added complication of whether Byers would be ahead of Patino and Fiorini in the pecking order at Blackpool when they return.

Whilst Blackpool possess the divisional advantage, it would be a surprise to see Byers departing in what remains of this window.