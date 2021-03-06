Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘I’m stunned’, ‘Internally screaming’ – These Sunderland fans can’t believe what Lee Johnson has done vs Rochdale

Published

42 mins ago

on

Sunderland face a difficult test as they take on Rochdale at the Stadium Of Light.

With the promotion race in full flow the focus for the Black Cats is on ensuring that the club can continue to pick up points in order to confirm their spot in the top six, and even push towards the top two.

With that in mind Lee Johnson has named his side to take on The Dale.

Johnson made two changes for the visit of The Dale.

Aiden O’Brien returned to the starting XI at the Stadium Of Light after being named on the bench against Swindon Town midweek.

The other player to come into the team was Ollie Younger who is expected to slot into the back line.

They replace the injured Lynden Gooch and Josh Scowen who drops to the bench.

That meant that Lee Burge would start in goal, while Max Power, Dion Sanderson, Younger and Callum McFadzean are likely to line up in defence.

Carl Winchester should join O’Nien in central midfield, with Jordan Jones and Aiden McGeady on the flanks.

That leaves O’Brien to link up with the in-form Charlie Wyke in attack.

As you’d expect, the team announcement attracted plenty of reaction on social media.

While the inclusion of Younger has been widely praised by supporters, the decision to include Callum McFadzean in the starting XI and exclude Chris Maguire has left some scratching their heads.

Here’s a selection of what some supporters had to say.


Article title: 'I'm stunned', 'Internally screaming' – These Sunderland fans can't believe what Lee Johnson has done vs Rochdale

