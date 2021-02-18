‘I’m struggling to make a case for them’ – Birmingham City and the threat of relegation: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City currently sit in a very perilous position in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Blues occupy 23rd spot in the division after an alarming run of form that has seen them drop down the league table at a real rate of knots.

Birmingham’s last league victory came over a month ago now as they beat Middlesbrough 1-0 on January 16th, but they now remain winless in their last six.

Pressure is naturally building considerably on boss Aitor Karanka as he tries to navigate the Blues out of this sticky patch.

So, can you see Birmingham City escaping the drop?

The team here at FLW discuss…

George Dagless

I’m struggling to make a case for them at the moment.

Their form is rotten and confidence is clearly very low, which is never a good thing when you’re trying to fight for survival.

Sides directly above them have games in hand, too, so they could be even further behind if results do not go their way.

Wycombe are down, I think that’s fair to say, and the Blues need to get results quickly – the only saving grace I would say is they do have better players than the likes of Coventry and Huddersfield in some areas and they’re both downwardly trending at the moment too.

At the moment they’re relying on others, though, and if that doesn’t change and they don’t spark into life I really fear for them.

George Harbey

It’s hard to think otherwise at the minute to be honest.

Aitor Karanka isn’t getting a lot out of his players at all and confidence seems to be at an all-time low.

You only have to look at the goals they conceded against Millwall last night, especially the first one. Mikel San Jose completely fluffed his lines and allowed Jed Wallace to open the scoring from the word go.

Karanka’s post-match interview hardly scream optimism, either. He seems completely dumfounded as to why Blues are performing so badly, so that is worrying.

The teams above them have games in hand, and whilst the likes of Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday have momentum, you’d back them to increase the gap.

It is worrying times, for sure.

Jacob Potter

I really fear for them.

At the start of this year’s campaign, I certainly didn’t think that Birmingham would be anywhere near the Championship relegation zone, but they’ve been nowhere near good enough in recent months.

The pressure is clearly building on Aitor Karanka, and their change in fortune doesn’t seem to be coming anytime soon.

If the Spaniard remains in charge and wins continue to prove hard to come by, then I seriously wouldn’t be surprised if they were to be relegated into League One.

Something needs to change, and fast, or they could be cut adrift in the relegation zone this term, with relegation almost being unthinkable at the start of this year’s campaign.