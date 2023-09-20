Highlights Leeds United's French forward Georginio Rutter's impressive performance against Millwall raises questions about his previous lack of involvement.

Leeds United has experienced a difficult start to the season but has found some success with wins against Millwall and Ipswich Town.

Rutter, who joined Leeds United from Hoffenheim for a club record fee, is starting to show his potential in the Championship after struggling to make an impact in the Premier League.

Leeds United strolled to a 3-0 victory against Millwall last time out with the French forward's performance raising question marks over his previous lack of involvement.

The Whites returned to winning ways after a difficult afternoon against fellow Yorkshire outfit Sheffield Wednesday prior to the international break, failing to break the deadlock in a 0-0 affair at Elland Road.

Overall, Daniel Farke's side seem to be finding their feet upon their Championship return with an exodus of talent and transfer sagas taking centre stage in the opening chapters of the new season.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Diego Llorente Roma Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Adapting to a new-look Leeds squad, the German boss sees his side sit mid-table after just six games, with wins against the Lions and Ipswich Town proving to be the shining light amid the chaos.

A jubilant afternoon at the Den, meanwhile, provided a display of attacking excellence. Great link-up play between Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Joël Piroe saw the latter two combine for the Dutchman's second in Leeds colours and an early opener for the visitors.

Rutter was at the forefront again as the Whites doubled their lead late on, laying the ball off to Dan James only for the Welsh international to scuff the chance, the ball fortiously at the feet of Piroe for his second of the day.

The 21-year-old French forward finally got on the scoresheet moments later after a nicely-worked attack broke through the Millwall backline, the former Hoffenheim man coolly firing the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

What has Adrian Clarke said about Georginio Rutter?

Georginio Rutter will be aiming to become a Leeds United regular this time round in what is his first full season in Yorkshire.

An impressive performance in south London last weekend, Adrian Clarke was left confused by Leeds' reluctance to play the striker in the Premier League.

Speaking in the What the EFL?! podcast, he said: "A partnership is blossoming there between Piroe and Rutter who I’m still staggered, got very little game last year.

"I think he’s someone with a lot of talent who could have done something for Leeds in their quest to stay up, but he was absolutely cast to one side, written off as a no-hoper and I think we can see that Georginio Rutter is no no-hoper.”

How has Rutter performed at Leeds United?

While Rutter has started the season with promise, scoring two goals with one assist in five Championship outings, life in Yorkshire did not initally go to plan.

Joining from Hoffenheim back in January for a club record fee rising to £36 million, high hopes were placed at the feet of the young forward but seemingly did not get the opportunity to fulfill such potential.

A product of the Stade Rennais academy, he scored 11 Bundesliga goals across three seasons as one of the most exciting prospects in the division but when it came to the Premier League, the goalscorer started just one top-flight outing in 11 appearances, finding himself way down the pecking order.

A change in management and new surroundings, Rutter will be hoping this will be a sign of things to come and play consistently in the Championship, scoring plenty of goals in the process.