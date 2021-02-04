‘I’m starting to come round to the idea’ – Chansiri facing key Sheffield Wednesday decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are still yet to appoint a successor for Tony Pulis.

As it stands, Neil Thompson has been in caretaker charge and has done a good job in rejuvenating the Owls’ form in the league, with Wednesday winning four of their last six Championship fixtures.

It begs the question now, that with just under half of the season left, should Chansiri just bite the bullet and name Thompson as the club’s manager until the end of the season?

The team here at FLW discuss….

George Harbey

I’m starting to come round to the idea to be honest.

A couple of weeks ago, I wasn’t a fan of the idea. Every team generally gets a bit of a bounce when a new coach brings fresh ideas to the table. Spirits tend to get lifted.

But Thompson is doing an excellent job in charge of the Owls. They have won five of their last seven league games and lost only one of those matches, and he will be urging them to keep going.

They somehow still find themselves sitting in 23rd despite that good run of form, but I’d back him to keep getting a tune out of the players, and if they win their game in hand, they should get themselves out of it.

My only concern is how they would react to a defeat when one arrives. The onus would then be on him to pick spirits up and get them to respond.

Alfie Burns

A decision needs to be made now.

For me, Thompson has done a remarkable job with his back against the wall. He deserves the job on a permanent basis, at least until the end of the season.

It can’t be a bad thing for Wednesday given the fact that the squad do appear to be buying into what the caretaker boss wants.

Results speak for themselves and making a decision will just give everyone clarity and something to work towards.

The last thing that Wednesday squad need is another change of manager.

It’s a decision that’s become more simple with every passing game.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever score a goal at Hillsborough?

1 of 18 Gary Madine Yes No

Phil Spencer

I think that this would be a very smart decision from Dejphon Chansiri.

Sheffield Wednesday have struggled massively so far this term but things have certainly improved under Neil Thompson.

Things are far from perfect, but the fact that the Owls are winning games on a fairly consistent basis is huge as they look to fight for survival.

Thompson has showed that he has the managerial acumen to be a success in this league and with things steadily improving I don’t think there’s a manager that could do a better job than he is right now.

Sheffield Wednesday should avoid more upheaval at all costs and stick with the current regime as things look like they’re working.