Don Goodman has shared a brutal verdict on Sunderland's search for a new striker.

Sunderland AFC striker search continues

Sunderland's need for a new centre forward is no secret.

At present, Michael Beale has the youthful options of Nazariy Rusyn, Mason Burstow, Luis Semedo, and Eliezer Mayenda, yet, all three have failed to cement a place in the Black Cats' first XI.

The Sunderland board have been bullish in their desire to land young and exciting talent, but with no experienced forward, a credible play-off pursuit could fail to materialise.

Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore has emerged as a potential target, with The Athletic reporting that Sunderland have made a loan offer for the 31-year-old.

It's believed the Cherries would prefer a permanent switch.

Goodman: Sunderland must swallow pride and land experienced forward

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has urged the board at The Stadium of Light to swallow their pride and add an experienced head to the squad.

"Look, there is a need to bring in a striker," Goodman told Sunderland Nation.

"There's also a need to just swallow your macho pride and say: 'right, we just need a little bit of experience,' which I believe is the reason that Tony Mowbray and the hierarchy disagreed on and ultimately the reason that he is no longer the Sunderland manager."

He added: "There needs to be a little bit of experience within the ranks, not a lot, just a little bit, and there needs to be a number nine.

“It is mind-blowing. And ultimately, the book stops with the people that make the big decisions at the top of the football club. It's the same at every club.

"I'm staggered that we're talking here, you and I, it's the 24th of January, and they haven't got a striker through the door."

Should Sunderland diverge from rigid transfer strategy?

Sunderland have been successful in recruiting younger players, there can be no denying that fact.

Yet, there still needs to be a balance between competitiveness and strategy.

At present Beale's side currently occupy 10th position, three points adrift of Coventry City, who occupy the final playoff berth.

If the board remain steadfast on their current transfer strategy, a top-six finish will be extremely unlikely.

Should there be a slight change of tact, and an experienced forward comes through the door, a playoff position is still well within reach.

For example, landing Moore on a two-year deal would demonstrate a realisation that proven quality is what the current situation requires.

Bringing in an experienced head could also benefit the likes of Semedo and Burstow. Moore has proven himself in the Championship and could certainly share some words of wisdom with Sunderland's younger talents.

Failure to land a forward before Wednesday's deadline will raise plenty of questions of the board, who, after recent events, are not the most popular figures on Wearside.