Sam Parkin believes Paul Ince had to get a lot more out of his Reading players despite understanding the off-field difficulties he faced at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, speaking on the What the EFL?! Podcast.

The 55-year-old was dismissed from his role yesterday following a poor run of results, with his team failing to pick up anywhere near enough points in 2023 and struggling ever since the end of the World Cup break.

Sitting at the top of the table earlier in the campaign and spending some of the season in midtable, they have declined since then and their six-point deduction earlier this month has plunged them into a relegation battle.

Where are Reading currently?

Many Reading supporters, however, would claim that Ince has contributed to their current predicament, with the Royals currently sitting one point adrift of safety with just five league games left to go this term.

Although the likes of Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers are still in a relegation battle, the Berkshire outfit are at real risk of being relegated before the final game of the season if they fail to improve their form quickly.

They don't have a kind set of fixtures coming up though, with Burnley and Luton Town travelling to the SCL Stadium shortly and the Royals also needing to make the trip to Coventry City.

Noel Hunt has been placed in charge of the Royals for the remainder of the campaign - and that decision will satisfy a lot of the club's supporters considering he's a legend in Berkshire.

Many outsiders have criticised the relegation strugglers' decision to dismiss Ince at this late stage of the season, especially with the former England international dealing with many problems during his time at the Championship side including transfer restrictions and a ridiculous injury situation as well as the points deduction.

Parkin, however, wasn't afraid to criticise Ince. He said: "Having seen them in the flesh a few times, I’m sorry, but you can do more with the 11 you send out.

"In the away games in particular, I have sat there and I have watched a team that have sat in, looked to frustrate, showed no attacking intent in games that they can win.

"Thinking about the game at Cardiff, thinking about the home game against Preston".

Did Paul Ince deserve to be sacked?

Parkin is spot on.

Although Ince has dealt with problems at the SCL Stadium, the 55-year-old made things so much harder for himself than they needed to be and that's a massive shame.

Their negative approach to games has cost them big time - and it would be a slight surprise now if they were able to secure survival considering the games they have coming up.

QPR may be in very poor form too - but a couple of wins would probably seal survival for them and Ainsworth has the man management skills to get them over the line.

Ince isn't the only man at fault though. The players also need to take a bit of responsibility and so does the board - because their overspending has cost them majorly and left them in a horrific position.

If the Royals are relegated, it would be no surprise to see protests against owner Dai Yongge, because they were one game away from the Premier League when he took over and are now on the verge of being relegated to League One.