“I’m sick to death of it” – Paul Heckingbottom reacts to particular Sheffield United flashpoint in Blackpool match

Paul Heckingbottom has criticised his Sheffield United players for getting drawn into a post-game scrap.

Wes Foderingham received a red card for his role in a tussle with Blackpool’s Shayne Lavery after the final whistle had already gone.

That means he has earned a three-game suspension which will keep him out of upcoming fixtures against Norwich City, West Brom and Coventry City.

While the Blades’ boss believes that Adam Davies can hold his own as he prepares to deputise in goals for these matches, he is disappointed to see his players involved in such a melee.

Foderingham wasn’t blamed explicitly as the 45-year old issued a warning to the rest of the squad not to repeat such behaviour again.

“I spoke with their staff about Wes,” said Heckingbottom, via The Star.

“Lavery has come and grabbed Wes to keep him out of the way and as Wes has spun, they’ve gone over.

“The ref has seen two lads on the floor and seen two lads fighting.

“Everyone was there and that was the problem.

“I’ve gone over to get our lads out of the way, and I’m sick to death of it because you aren’t going to win anything after the game.”

Quiz: Do Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United have these 12 things in common?

1 of 12 Both teams are in the same division Yes No

It was a heated affair on Saturday, with tensions high following two red cards, a late equaliser and six goals.

It was a disappointing result for the hosts, who relinquished their role at the top of the Championship table as a consequence of these dropped points.

United had earned a 2-0 lead but required a stoppage time equalier from Oliver Norwood to rescue a point from the game.

The Verdict

Not only did Heckingbottom’s side drop to 2nd as a result of this match, but the manner of the draw will have frustrated the team’s manager.

But Foderingham’s red card will have only dampened his spirits further, as the shot-stopper has proven to be an important member of the squad over the last 12 months.

There are three big games coming up that he is now set to miss, which puts a lot of pressure on Davies to perform in his place.

Two draws and two defeats in their last four games is a very poor run of form from United, so Heckingbottom will want to see a good reaction from the side quickly when they face Coventry on 19 October.