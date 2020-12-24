‘I’m shocked’ – Kevin Phillips reacts to Spurs’ reported transfer decision on player’s future with EFL club

Tottenham Hotspur are set to recall Troy Parrott from his loan spell with Millwall according to a recent report from Football Insider.

The forward signed for the Lions back in the summer transfer window on loan, as he went in search of regular game time to further his development in senior football.

But the Irishman’s loan spell hasn’t been the one he would have hoped for, with Parrott only making nine appearances in all competitions for Millwall, having missed a number of matches through injury.

Millwall are currently sat 16th in the Championship table, and it looks as though Gary Rowett’s side will have to look at alternative options heading into the New Year, with Parrott set to return to Jose Mourinho’s side.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Sunderland and West Brom forward Kevin Phillips reacted to the news of Parrot’s loan spell being set to reach an early conclusion.

“I’m shocked that it hasn’t worked out for him at Millwall. I was excited to see him go out on loan and work under a manager that I obviously know very well.

“It just has not worked out. Whether it is the style of play that Gaz is playing down or whether he is not gelling with the players, I do not know.”

Phillips went on to admit that his seemingly imminent recall is the best move for all parties, before insisting that the forward hasn’t taken the chance presented to him with Millwall.

“He has not played a lot of football so it is probably best for all parties for him to go back to Tottenham. Then he can train with better players day in, day out and at the end of the season look to go out on loan again.

“I am surprised because everyone had high hopes for him. Everyone was talking about him last year but he has not taken his chance.”

Millwall are set to return to action in the New Year, when they take on Coventry City on 2nd January, in what is likely to be a potentially tricky test for the Lions.

The Verdict:

I am surprised that they’re looking to recall him from his loan spell.

Parrott hasn’t made the impact that he would have originally hoped for with Millwall, but you have to take into consideration that he’s been injured for parts of this year’s campaign.

He’s looked bright in the matches he has featured in, but Spurs clearly feel as though his development is best-served back with them, or potentially with another club.

It’s important that Millwall replace Parrott though, as I’m not convinced that their current attacking options are good enough to fire them up the Championship table.