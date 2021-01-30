Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘I’m scared’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to starting XI vs Norwich City

Middlesbrough will be hoping to round off a difficult week with three points in their lunchtime kick-off at Norwich City this afternoon.

Neil Warnock’s team were beaten by Blackburn Rovers last Sunday before losing further ground on the top-six following their wretched performance and result against Rotherham in midweek.

However, despite their struggles in recent weeks, sixth-placed Bournemouth have lost three in a row, which means that victory at Carrow Road will move Boro level on points with the Cherries.

However, Middlesbrough have a poor recent record against the Canaries, having lost each of their previous six meetings without scoring, including the 2015 Championship play-off final.

Following those two Riverside Stadium defeats, Warnock has opted to shuffle his pack in Norfolk – with new signings Darnell Fisher and Yannick Bolasie both straight into the starting XI, whilst both Duncan Watmore and Britt Assombalonga are dropped to the bench.

Here’s how the Boro faithful have been reacting to Warnock’s team selection on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Kevscott1982/status/1355479188124401669


