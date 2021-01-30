‘I’m scared’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to starting XI vs Norwich City

Middlesbrough will be hoping to round off a difficult week with three points in their lunchtime kick-off at Norwich City this afternoon.

Neil Warnock’s team were beaten by Blackburn Rovers last Sunday before losing further ground on the top-six following their wretched performance and result against Rotherham in midweek.

However, despite their struggles in recent weeks, sixth-placed Bournemouth have lost three in a row, which means that victory at Carrow Road will move Boro level on points with the Cherries.

However, Middlesbrough have a poor recent record against the Canaries, having lost each of their previous six meetings without scoring, including the 2015 Championship play-off final.

Following those two Riverside Stadium defeats, Warnock has opted to shuffle his pack in Norfolk – with new signings Darnell Fisher and Yannick Bolasie both straight into the starting XI, whilst both Duncan Watmore and Britt Assombalonga are dropped to the bench.

Here’s how the Boro faithful have been reacting to Warnock’s team selection on Twitter:

Fisher and Bolasie straight in!!! And Dael Fry back!! pic.twitter.com/KF2sIncAVT — Karl Watson (@karlbenwatson) January 30, 2021

Hate that middle 3 pairing but we can't change because we have noone else! — Matty Carson (@matty_carson) January 30, 2021

Hold me I'm scared — Are The Boro At It Again? (@BoroBanterWatch) January 30, 2021

Yanickkkkkk — Ben (@Ben_Simpson0) January 30, 2021

BOLASIE AND FISHER 🥵 — Oli (@olimfc) January 30, 2021

beautiful — James Martin (@jamessmartin15) January 30, 2021

Bolasie 👀👀 — YOUAREMYBORO (@THEREALBORO) January 30, 2021

Wow — Happy from Stockton (@HairyTraveller1) January 30, 2021

OMG — Tyler (@Tyler_Boro) January 30, 2021