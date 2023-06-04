Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth admits he is "scared" ahead of the 2023/24 Championship season.

The R's narrowly avoided relegation after a dramatic decline in form over the second of the campaign which saw them win just four of their last 30 league games.

QPR's dramatic decline

QPR had enjoyed an excellent start to the season under Michael Beale and sat top of the table in late October, but after initially turning down a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Beale departed for Rangers in November.

Neil Critchley was appointed as Beale's replacement, but he was dismissed in February after winning just one of his 12 games in charge in all competitions.

Ainsworth became the club's third manager of the campaign when he arrived from Wycombe Wanderers in February and, after a tough start to his tenure at Loftus Road, he led the Hoops to safety.

Will QPR be forced to sell this summer?

The 50-year-old has previously said that he is expecting a "tough summer" and revealed that the club will sell over the coming months amid interested in a number of their key players.

Seny Dieng has been linked with a move to Reims, Leicester City are reportedly plotting a move for Ilias Chair as a replacement for James Maddison, while Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes are both said to be attracting attention from Rangers, although Beale has since denied those rumours.

What did Gareth Ainsworth say?

While he says he is looking forward to the new season, Ainsworth admitted he was fearful due to the potential strength of the division.

"You're always thinking, you're always looking, the transfer market, the agents are super active this time of year," Ainsworth told talkSPORT.

"I'm getting 10, 12, 15 phone calls a day, and they've all got three players each.

"We've got a recruitment group nailing them all on, I think there'll be some outgoings at QPR, without a shadow of a doubt.

"I think over the past few seasons, they've kept all the players to try and have a bit of success, and it's not gone the way that they thought, so I think there's going to have to be a few outs.

"We're really looking forward to the season.

"It's going to be a tough, have you seen that Championship?

"Where's the small teams now? Where have they gone?

"No disrespect, Rotherham are still in there, I think that could be a smaller team than everyone else.

"Where's your Wigan's, where's your Blackpool's, where's your Wycombe's? There are none anymore.

"Sheffield Wednesday have come up, Ipswich have come up, Leicester have come down, Leeds have come down, Southampton have come down, I'm scared."

How will QPR do in the 2023/24 Championship season?

It is understandable why Ainsworth is slightly apprehensive ahead of the new campaign.

The Championship is likely to be incredibly competitive next term and if the R's replicate their form from the second half of this season, they will be in another relegation battle.

Ainsworth must attempt to employ a more attractive, progressive style of play next season, but it could be difficult if he is to lose the likes of Chair, Willock and Dykes.

He seems resigned to losing some of his prized assets and his recruitment will be essential to the R's prospects.