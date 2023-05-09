After 10 consecutive seasons in the Championship, Reading's relegation to League One for 2023-24 was confirmed on Thursday evening when relegation rivals Huddersfield Town defeated Sheffield United.

The Royals had become part of the furniture somewhat in the second tier of English football recently, with just one finish in the play-off spots since they dropped from the Premier League in 2013 with more seasons of struggle than pushes for promotion.

In recent years, financial problems have beset the club thanks to past overspending and transfer restrictions were imposed, leaving them only able to sign free agents and loanees since the summer of 2021.

A six-point deduction from their Championship tally last month plunged them into relegation danger, and after Paul Ince was sacked as manager shortly after, caretaker boss and ex-player Noel Hunt was unable to save the club from the drop.

Their season ended with a 2-0 defeat against Huddersfield on Monday, but one player who was absent was Lucas Joao.

A scored of 42 league goals since his 2019 arrival from Sheffield Wednesday for £5 million, Joao seemingly played his final game for the club last weekend against Wigan Athletic as he was not in the squad at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday.

And Hunt revealed post-match that the Angola international withdrew himself from selection prior to the match as the Irishman blasted the striker's commitment to the club, seemingly signalling the end of his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

What has Lucas Joao said following Reading's relegation?

Joao is out of contract this summer and after Hunt's comments over his commitment to the club, the 29-year-old has posted a message on his Instagram account.

After stating his gratitude for the fans that have wished him well and shared their memories with him, Joao has gone on to criticise unnamed individuals for acting differently behind the scenes compared to when they are in-front of the cameras, which could be aimed at Hunt following his less-than positive words.

Joao went on to continue with what could be seen as a parting message to Reading fans, but evidently there is no love lost between the striker and whoever his message his aimed at.

What's next for Lucas Joao?

Considering he arrived for £5 million, Joao will likely be on a big wage at Reading - one that is unaffordable for League One.

Even if a new deal was offered to the thrice-capped Angola international it's unlikely that he would sign it, and a move to either another Championship side or into Europe would seem more plausible.

You can expect plenty of clubs to be registering their interest in Joao despite Hunt's comments and Reading will likely move on with the likes of Andy Carroll and youngsters Jahmari Clarke and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan to choose from next season.