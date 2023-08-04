Highlights Middlesbrough manager Carrick is "relaxed" about Akpom's future, despite speculation of a potential move away from the club.

Carrick values his relationship with Akpom and is focused on getting him fit and back into the group.

Sheffield United are linked with an £8m move for the forward.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick insists he is 'relaxed' about Chuba Akpom's future.

The forward has been linked with a move away from the Riverside this summer after his spectacular 28-goal campaign in the Championship last year.

Sheffield United have emerged as one of the clubs interested in signing the 27-year-old this summer.

The Blades are preparing for life in the Premier League and have identified the Boro forward as a potential option to replace Iliman Ndiaye.

Akpom has just one year remaining on his current contract and has yet to agree to a renewal, which has only fuelled speculation that he could depart the Championship side this transfer window.

What has Michael Carrick said about Chuba Akpom’s Middlesbrough future?

Carrick has revealed that he is relaxed about the current situation despite Akpom having missed all of pre-season.

The Boro boss has stressed that he and Akpom both have a good relationship and that he is not worried by the recent talk around the forward’s future.

“He’s our player, Chuba, so I’m relaxed,” said Carrick, via ITV.

“Sometimes you can get into this type of situation and people get carried away both ways but ultimately he has a contract with us. We have a great relationship and he has done great things for this club. I’m more focused on getting him back among the group and fit.”

While Carrick was reluctant to talk about outgoings, he was keen to praise the players who joined the club over the summer.

Seven new faces have arrived at the Riverside and the former Manchester United midfielder suggested they bring as much to the squad off the pitch as they do on it.

“I think you can get carried away with just talking about a player's ability or position in the team. But actually a big part of what we have here is togetherness and spirit.

“The group is very close and really solid and that's something that we need to keep building on if possible. We are really conscious of that when we look at players and find out what they bring, not only in terms of ability but off the pitch as well. That's something that we're quite big on.”

Carrick is hopeful of making further signings before the window closes on 1 September but was unable to confirm that any new arrivals are close.

Akpom is set to miss this weekend’s opening fixture of the campaign, having been absent since the end of the previous campaign.

Boro face Millwall on 5 August.

Does Chuba Akpom have a future at Middlesbrough?

Middlesbrough are in a difficult position because Akpom proved so important to the team last year.

He was the division’s top scorer and was crucial to the club earning a play-off place.

Middlesbrough have also had an underwhelming transfer window so far and are looking a little light up front, so his departure would make matters even worse.

Having said that, if the right offer arrives then it will be very difficult to turn it down given the circumstances, so he could yet still depart the Riverside in the coming weeks.