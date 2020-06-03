‘I’m really torn’ – The Diangana and West Brom situation as multi-million pound fees are touted: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have previously voiced their intentions to try and sign Grady Diangana permanently after an impressive loan spell at The Hawthorns.

The on-loan West Ham winger has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies, and has chipped in with five goals and six assists.

He has certainly played his part in their bid for promotion back into the Premier League, with Slaven Bilic’s side currently occupying one of the automatic promotion places.

Former Baggies forward Kevin Phillips has admitted in a recent interview with West Brom News that the club could have to pay a fee of up to £20million to land Diangana’s signature on a permanent basis.

“If West Brom really want him, West Ham will slap a huge price-tag on him. If you want him, you’re going to have to pay for him so there’s another stumbling block.

“I would imagine he’s worth between £10million and £20million.”

But should West Brom stump up £20million for Diangana in the summer if Phillips’ transfer revelation turns out to be true?

We discuss….

George Dagless:

It’s one to weigh up for sure.

Perhaps in a normal market, Albion would be better placed to spend such cash upon promotion but I just don’t know if it is in their interests now.

Obviously, they want to keep Diangana and would love to strike a deal but finances are set to be tight this summer and the window is surely set to see a drop in spending.

Albion probably weren’t going to spend big money in the window, anyway, preferring to go down the Sheffield United and Norwich route rather than Aston Villa, and it remains to be seen if they think Diangana is worth spending such money for.

Personally, if they can, they should – but I have my doubts that they will.

Sam Rourke:

Diangana has been immense for West Brom this season, and the club should do all they can to sign him on a permanent deal.

However, I’m really torn on the potential figure of £20m for him though.

On one hand, you can argue that the West Ham man has proved his worth this season, and at the age of 22, he has a serious amount of room to grow, develop and mature as a footballer.

Though, Diangana does not have a wealth of experience in the Premier League and has been prone to several injury niggles this season, so £20m could be an expensive outlay for the winger, especially amid this current financial climate.

I feel a figure of £10m-£15m would be more feasible for the Baggies to conclude this deal if they secure promotion, however I have major doubts that West Ham will want to sell one of their most promising emerging talents.

It’s going to be interesting how this plays out.

Ned Holmes:

If they’re promoted to the Premier League then yes, I think it’s a move they should proceed with.

Clearly, £20 million isn’t cheap but Diangana is a known quantity by the Baggies, which I think is key.

They know how he fits in their side, how effective he is, and that has settled well at the club – for me, that takes away a lot of the risk from the deal.

At 22, he should only improve in years to come and so it looks a good investment.