“I’m really proud of him” – Russell Martin issues verdict on Swansea City January addition

Running out as 2-0 winners at West Brom yesterday, Swansea City put in a strong display to emerge as just the second team to beat the Baggies at their Midlands home.

The Swans, who had not tasted victory on the road since late November, scored twice late on through Joel Piroe and Cyrus Christie to take all three points back to South Wales.

Proving to be a real threat during the 90 minutes, Hannes Wolf caused West Brom all sorts of chaos.

The 22-year-old has proven to be a source of excitement since arriving on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach, with last night’s display following that trend.

Addressing the Austrian winger’s performance, Russell Martin told the club’s media: “He’s getting better and better in a different role to the one we probably envisaged him playing in. I’m really proud of him as I am of the rest of the players.”

The verdict

Wolf’s performances thus far have been full of energy and desire, whilst it is clear to see the technical ability he possesses too.

Deployed on both wings at some stage last night, the 22-year-old proved to be a real handful for the West Brom defence, and whilst he has been unable to score or register an assist as of yet, he has been very influential.

For much of this season, creativity has been lying on the shoulders of Jamie Paterson, with Wolf’s arrival giving the Swans another avenue in the production of chances.

Playing his first two games as an attacking midfielder, Wolf has since been deployed on the wings and he has stepped into this slightly adjusted role very well.