‘I’m really not sure he’s needed’ – Bristol City close to transfer agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are set to announce the signing of striker Chris Martin on a free transfer, as per Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor.

The 31-year-old departed Derby County at the end of the 2019/20 season after both club and player could not come to an agreement on a new contract.

So, what do you make of this signing from a Robins perspective?

The team here at FLW discuss…

Ned Holmes

I think this could be a very shrewd bit of business from the Robins, particularly if Famara Diedhiou leaves the club this summer.

In Diedhiou, Nahki Wells, Andi Weimann and Antoine Semenyo, Dean Holden has got some fantastic striking options but should the former leave the club, they’ll need to replace his physical presence.

Signing Martin would do just that. He showed last season that he’s still capable of scoring regular goals in the Championship and causing real issues for opposition players.

That said, I don’t think this is a move they need to pursue if Diedhiou stays at the club and signs a new contract.

I can’t see a need for both the Senegal international and Martin at the club.

Are these 10 facts about Bristol City actually true? Have a go now!

1 of 10 Bristol City were founded in 1894 - True or false? True False

George Harbey

I think this is a shrewd signing for the Robins, especially on a free transfer.

I was really surprised that Derby didn’t do more to try and keep hold of Martin and extend his contract at Pride Park, given that he was arguably their most important player last season despite being previously frozen out by other managers.

He’s approaching the latter stages of his career but I feel that he still has plenty to offer in the Championship, and the fact he scored 12 goals across all competitions last season shows just that.

City already have some decent options to choose from going forward in the likes of Nahki Wells and Famara Diedhiou, but Martin offers something different; he offers a physical prowess and link-up play, given that he registered seven assists across all competitions last season.

Ultimately, the Robins would be signing a proven Championship forward on a free transfer, so it would definitely be a shrewd piece of business for the Bristol outfit.

Jacob Potter

I’m really not sure he’s needed.

Martin has a good record in front of goal in the Championship, which will make him a strong signing for a number of clubs in the second-tier.

But I don’t think Bristol City are one of those, as they already have a number of strikers available to them ahead of the new season.

The Robins have the likes of Nahki Wells and Famara Diedhiou in their squad, and I feel as though they’re better options to have in attack ahead of Martin, especially given the Scotsman’s age.

Bristol City could benefit from strengthening other areas of their squad though, and I don’t think a forward should be on their radar.

If they can add depth to their team in other areas, then they could well be in with a chance of mounting a serious challenge for promotion this season.