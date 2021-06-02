‘I’m really not sure’ – Blackburn join hunt for Nottingham Forest man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are plotting a summer move for Lyle Taylor, according to an exclusive report from Football League World.

The striker has struggled to adapt to life at Nottingham Forest after joining the club on a free transfer last summer following his move away from Charlton Athletic.

Four goals in 39 appearances sort of sums up his problem at the City Ground, leading to reports that he could be set for a loan move next season.

Middlesbrough and Barnsley are also said to be keen, but would Taylor be a good signing for Blackburn?

The team at FLW have their say…

Chris Thorpe

I think Taylor needs a fresh start after a pretty poor opening campaign with Forest and there seems to be a genuine possibility that he could move on.

There’s no doubt that he could do a job for Blackburn going forwards but if I’m being honest, I just don’t see this one happening.

He is originally from Greenwich in London and has always been more settled when playing closer to his family, as seen with his spells at Wimbledon and Charlton.

A move further north for the striker would be a big shock however I do expect him to leave the City Ground.

He would be a player that Rovers need if Adam Armstrong departs this summer.

Jordan Rushworth

This has the potential to be an ideal signing for Blackburn, with Taylor a player that has quality and can be a reliable goalscorer if he is given the right sort of service. He showed during his time at Charlton Athletic that he can score goals at Championship level.

Taylor needs a fresh start you feel after a difficult time at Nottingham Forest. Blackburn might be an ideal destination for him because they create plenty of chances under Tony Mowbray and he might benefit from that extra service having found chances hard to come by at times at the City Ground.

Blackburn need to add to their attacking options amid the real possibility they might lose Adam Armstrong. Taylor would be able to come in and potentially replace some of the goals that would have been lost if he does leave for the Premier League.

It would be a gamble in some ways because of his poor form with Forest this term. However, Taylor would surely be well motivated to prove a point to the Reds and show them what he can do.

Ben Wignall

Blackburn are probably going to need an Adam Armstrong replacement at some point this summer with a move to the Premier League inevitable – this though definitely would not be the man to come in for him.

There’s no doubting that Taylor knows where the back of the net is from his Charlton days but he would have expected more starts at Forest last season and as a result of mainly coming off the bench he only notched four goals.

I just don’t necessarily see where he fits into a Tony Mowbray side – Blackburn already have a big striker in Sam Gallagher that Mowbray tends to use on the wing and it feels like they should put all their efforts into trying to secure a smaller, pacier striker that could potentially fill Armstrong’s boots.

I think there are certain clubs in the Championship that Taylor could go to and make an impact but I’m really not sure that Blackburn is one of those where he’d fit in the best.