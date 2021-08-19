‘I’m really not convinced’ – Sheffield United targeting experienced midfielder: The verdict

Sheffield United’s search for a midfielder has seen Slavisa Jokanovic target Adlene Guedioura.

The Blades had hoped to seal a deal for Sampdoria’s Ronaldo Vieira, with the ex-Leeds man having a medical earlier this week. However, that deal is off now, with the boss having doubts over the fitness of the player.

Therefore, they need an alternative, and Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Jokanovic is keen on Guedioura, who he has managed at Watford and Al-Gharafa earlier in his career.

The 35-year-old is available on a free transfer but would he be a good addition? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a pretty underwhelming addition.

You could argue that he would be a decent signing because he knows the league and Jokanovic has worked with Guedioura before. However, he’s 35-years-old now and is past his best, whilst he has most recently played in Qatar, so the pace and intensity of the Championship is going to be a major step up for him now.

That’s not to completely dismiss the ex-Wolves man, as he does have quality and the Blades clearly need a midfield option, but they should be able to do better.

Aaron Ramsdale’s sale should be giving the manager the freedom to spend in the market and he should be bringing in a player who is in their prime and ready to star for the team for the long-term.

Guedioura feels like a stop-gap.

Alfie Burns

I’m really not convinced that signing Guedioura is good for this Sheffield United rebuild.

Jokanovic needs to add a freshness to the squad; things seem very stale at the minute, with too many of the ‘old guard’ not pulling their weight now.

Someone like Ronaldo Vieira would have been a step into a brave new world at Bramall Lane, but Guedioura doesn’t feel like the right alternative to that deal falling through.

The recruitment at the club has been poor since they finished ninth in the Premier League. That needs to come to an end in the coming week of the transfer window.

Jokanovic needs to add fresh faces that are the right fit for the style he wants and where the club need to go.

Guedioura just doesn’t fit the profile.

Adam Jones

He’s Jokanovic’s trusted man – so his arrival wouldn’t do too much harm on a short-term deal, especially with the 35-year-old being a free agent.

This isn’t exactly a long-term signing and won’t be one that excites the fans – but the Serbian manager is in a really sticky situation at Bramall Lane after going winless in his first three league games as Sheffield United manager and he needs someone he can trust.

After playing a key part in Watford’s promotion under Jokanovic in 2015 and spending two years together between 2019 and this summer at Al-Gharafa, Guedioura is a man he can rely on.

How well he can adapt to Championship football again after spending two years out in Qatar will determine how successful this signing will be, but it’s a low-risk signing they could make to add depth in midfield.

Many Sheffield United fans pointed out their central midfield as a weakness in last night’s 4-0 drubbing against West Brom, so there would be no harm in recruiting the Algerian who can offer something different in the middle of the park.

But they must ensure he isn’t the only signing in central midfield.