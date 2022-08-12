“I’m really excited by him” – QPR fan pundit reacts as Hoops close in on Manchester United man

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are on the verge of bolstering their right-back ranks in a major way with the addition of Manchester United’s Ethan Laird.

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the 21-year-old is set to head to Loftus Road for the 2022-23 season, seemingly beating off their Championship rivals Preston North End to his signature.

Laird has much pedigree in the EFL despite his young age, having first joined MK Dons on loan in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign in League One.

The youngster then followed Russell Martin to Swansea City last summer, before Man United decided to switch him from the Welsh club to promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth, where he barely featured.

Despite the Red Devils’ lack of strength at right-back, they have decided to send Laird out on another second tier loan to aid his development, and QPR’s imminent addition comes in an area they have been looking to bolster all summer following the departure of Moses Odubajo, who turned down a new deal.

And according to FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir, Laird will be a fantastic addition in a position that needed sorting out.

“With only a few weeks remaining in the summer transfer window, it was crucial that the club resolved our right-back issue that has been going on now for a good few weeks,” Louis said.

“I think other fans – myself included – have been sort of slightly underwhelmed that Osman Kakay had to start the first couple games of the season, but obviously the window doesn’t shut yet and if it means getting a better player in that takes more time then so be it.

“Obviously that name looks to be Ethan Laird – I think his loans so far he’s really developed quickly and excelled.

“I think going to MK Dons in League One is where he sort of got his first taste of men’s football, stepped up to Swansea in the Championship and really I thought was quite impressive during his time there.

“He’s only recently turned 21 as well, so he’s really young, quick, attacking, he’s what you want in the modern day full-back.

“And I think that will give us sort of the edge over maybe a few other sides in terms of our flexibility when it comes to not just playing him in a back four – potentially switching to a back three with wing-backs like our manager (Michael Beale) has mentioned that he might be doing occasionally this season.

“The squad would be used to that having played that style for the majority of last season and I think adding Ethan Laird to that – I’m really excited by him and with his talent.

“And some of the comments from a few Man United fans I’ve seen on social media, it seems that he’s really progressed well and hopefully he can continue that with us and I’m just excited to see what he can bring and hopefully he can slot right in straight away.”

The Verdict

Having proven himself to be a very effective attacking wing-back for Swansea last season, Laird was always going to have plenty of suitors in the Championship this summer.

How viable another loan move to the second tier was though was an unknown considering Ajax were reportedly keen recently on the 21-year-old, but QPR have seemingly won the race with another divisional rival in the form of Preston.

Whilst Osman Kakay hasn’t done a lot wrong in the opening two games of the season, Laird is a definite upgrade, especially on the attacking end.

QPR’s back four will certainly be strengthened when he arrives at Loftus Road, and it only looks to be a matter of time before it’s all done.