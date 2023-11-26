Highlights Southampton manager Russell Martin criticized his players' mentality after drawing against Huddersfield.

Despite dominating the first half and taking the lead, the Saints allowed Huddersfield to equalize in the 87th minute.

Martin expressed frustration and emphasized the need for better performance and mentality in future matches.

Southampton manager Russell Martin criticised the mentality of his players after the 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The Saints dominated the first half, and they deservedly took the lead just before the break when Adam Armstrong slotted home from Stuart Armstrong's cross.

Samuel Edozie was denied by Chris Maxwell as Southampton searched for a second, but the hosts grew into the game, and after Sorba Thomas and Michal Helik went close, the Terriers equalised in the 87th minute when Ben Jackson's cross went over everyone and past Gavin Bazunu to secure a share of the spoils.

The Saints extended their unbeaten run to nine games, but after having 78% possession and 16 shots on goal, they will be disappointed not to have picked up all three points.

Russell Martin's side currently sit fourth in the table, eight points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 11 points behind leaders Leicester City, and they are back in action when they host Bristol City at St Mary's on Wednesday night.

What did Russell Martin say?

Martin believes that the mentality of his players was to blame for the dropped points against Huddersfield, and he said that he had made his feelings clear in the dressing room.

"I thought we were really brilliant in the first half and should have scored more goals but the difference in the second half was too big," Martin told the Daily Echo.

"We have a bit of a problem at 1-0 up, at the minute. Everything we spoke about in the break, the opposite happened really.

"We wanted to be relentless with energy and move the ball quickly to make them work but there was nowhere near enough energy or intensity.

"We gave them more and more belief as the game wore on and we got a bit looser. We looked a bit more tired, which is interesting."

"Maybe it's due to having a lot of players go away on international duty and maybe we need to look into that but there are no excuses, we should win the game.

"The goal was coming. I am frustrated as it's an opportunity missed, and it's always hard away from home in the Championship, but the game was there for us.

"We had some really good moves and their keeper has made some good saves but we allowed the atmosphere to shift and we became less brave.

"We made some tactical tweaks to have some more joy but we didn't do them.

"It was just about trying to be relentless but we forced it too many times. We didn't need to force anything today. The game was coming to us when we moved it relentlessly.

"It's really similar to the Rotherham game so maybe the players felt this is nice, this is easy - but it is never easy.

"After a 15-minute break, the players can come out with a bit more energy so our mentality has cost us two points.

"I have told the players that as I'm really angry about it and we need to make sure we are better than that on Wednesday."

What next for Southampton?

It was an incredibly frustrating afternoon for Southampton against Huddersfield, and there is no doubt that it was two points dropped.

Martin made similar claims about his side's mentality earlier in the season, and it seems that fragilities still remain.

The Saints have frequently surrendered the lead after going ahead in games this campaign, and despite regularly dominating possession, they have struggled to put matches to bed at times.

Martin's men are on an excellent run of form, but there are still improvements to be made, and they will be hoping to return to winning ways against Bristol City in midweek.