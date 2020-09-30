‘I’m quite intrigued by this’ – Reading FC weigh up transfer bid for 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading are interested in a move to sign AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott, as per the Mirror’s live transfer blog (9:56am, 29/09/20).

The 26-year-old could be available for just £200,000 and Reading’s Championship rivals Swansea City are also weighing up a swoop for the attacker who scored 18 goals last season for the Dons.

Pigott has started this season in impressive form, notching two goals and delivering four assists for Glyn Hodges’ side.

Jacob Potter

I’m not surprised to see this link resurface.

Pigott is a player that has been somewhat of a ‘big fish in a small pond’ with AFC Wimbledon, and his future will be up in the air heading into the final year of his contract.

Reading have recently suffered a frustrating injury blow with Lucas Joao, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they were in the market for a striker before the summer transfer window closes.

But would he be an upgrade on George Puscas or Yakou Meite, I’m not convinced to be honest.

But for a fee of just £200,000, it could prove to be a risk-free move for the Royals as they look to add depth to their attacking options.

George Dagless

I’m quite intrigued by this to be honest.

I think Piggott could well deserve a shot at the Championship with the performances he regularly puts in for AFC Wimbledon and for £200k it’s not really a massive amount if things did go wrong.

Reading have some good forwards and have started well so does he get into the side? I’m sure he’d back himself to eventually get into the team.

He’s largely played lower-league football during his career but this could be his big moment if he did move.

There are risks involved, but for that price perhaps it’s worth a roll of the dice.

Ned Holmes

This looks like it could be a shrewd bit of business to me, particularly at that price.

It’s been a fantastic start to the season for Reading but squad depth is still a concern in my eyes.

The recent injury to Joao has exposed that and signing Pigott could help them solve it up top.

He’s not a world-beater but he’s proven himself capable as both a goalscorer and creator in League One previously and is in excellent form this season.

At this price, it makes an awful lot of sense.