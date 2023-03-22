Darren Moore insists there were plenty of positives to take for Sheffield Wednesday after they lost 4-2 to Barnsley at Oakwell last night.

The Owls fell behind early on, with a quickfire double from Devante Cole and James Norwood giving the hosts a commanding lead. However, Wednesday battled back and two efforts from Lee Gregory deservedly had Moore’s men level by the 74th minute.

That set up a frantic finish, and it was the Tykes who took the points, as Max Watters coolly finished before Liam Kitching capped it off by finishing a good move in stoppage time.

Barnsley closed the gap on Wednesday to six points as a result, whilst the Owls lost their place at the top of the table as Plymouth won at Accrington.

Even though Moore’s men are in a good position, as they have at least one game in hand on their closest competitors, the pressure is building.

Yet, speaking to Yorkshire Live after the game, Moore felt his side performed well, even if they saw their club-record unbeaten run come to an end.

“Disappointed to lose. First two goals were given to them. But we settled down, and then it was all us until half-time.We started the second half bright, but their goal came against the run of play.

“Credit to the boys for getting back into it. On reflection, I'm proud of the boys and the run we've been on. We dust ourselves down for Sunday now. At 2-2 the momentum was with us and we looked threatening. It's a great run we've been on, but there's lots of football still to be played.”

Wednesday have a chance to bounce back this weekend when they travel to take on bottom of the league Forest Green Rovers in a game they will expect to win. Duncan Ferguson’s side are 13 points from safety, and it seems inevitable they will be playing in League Two next season.

The verdict

This was a disappointing result for Wednesday, and it obviously hurt a bit more considering it came against a local rival and more importantly a side in the mix for automatic promotion.

However, Moore’s response is the right one here. His side were impressive for large parts, and ultimately they lost a close game against a good side, and it could have gone either way.

They are still in a fantastic position to win automatic promotion, so it’s just about getting back on track against Forest Green, which seems a good fixture for them right now.

