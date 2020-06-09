‘I’m pretty torn by this’ – Fresh manager emerges on Birmingham City radar: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are reportedly considering a move for Michael Laudrup as they weigh up their options on the back of Pep Clotet’s decision to leave the club at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The search for Birmingham’s next boss is underway and The Telegraph report how Laudrup is an option.

His last job in England came with Swansea City, who he led to the League Cup in 2013, but would he be a good replacement for Clotet?

Our writers discuss…

Jacob Potter

This would be an excellent appointment by the Blues.

Laudrup will have a point to prove in English football after his spell with Swansea City, and I think he’s the sort of manager that can take them in the right direction.

He’s a reputable manager as well, and you would imagine that he’ll be given transfer funds to strengthen his squad in the summer transfer window, as the current crop of players haven’t been good enough this season.

A fresh approach is needed by Birmingham City, and I think if they appointed Laudrup, they’d be making the right decision out of the managers that are currently available.

George Dagless

I’m pretty torn by this in all honesty.

For a large portion of his time at Swansea he did a good job and that mustn’t be overlooked with the way they were going in the Premier League.

However, my reservations lie with the fact he is bound to want to spend money and I just can’t trust those running the Blues to really come good on what they might promise him.

I think he’s a good manager when he has got resources but on a shoe-string he might struggle and at Blues you need a manager that is ready to do some wheeling and dealing to get them up the table.

He’d be high-profile and would attract some big names, though whether they’d join is another thing, and I just think there are better fits.

Alfie Burns

There’s an element of risk given Laudrup has had time away from the English game, but I feel he could be a really good fit for Birmingham on the back of the work Clotet has done.

Firstly, let’s give Laudrup credit, he was exceptional with Swansea and helped them to a major trophy for the first time in a century. In my opinion, he was unfairly treated there and the victim of his own success.

Nothing has materialised for him in the English game since, but now feels the right time for the 55-year-old to come back and give it a go.

A Premier League move isn’t going to happen, but the Championship could be a great route back into management.

Clotet has done reasonably well steadying the ship at Birmingham and, with a little bit of stability, Laudrup could take the club forwards rather than back.