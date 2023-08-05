Highlights Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray plans to bring in attacking reinforcements before the transfer deadline to address the lack of goals in the squad.

Mowbray is confident that new players will arrive by the end of the month and expects them to be experienced and talented individuals on the cusp of their international teams.

Despite needing new signings, there is a feeling of optimism and direction at Sunderland, with Mowbray leading the team towards a successful future.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed he expects to bring in attacking reinforcements ahead of the transfer deadline.

Sunderland summer transfer plans

Mowbray enjoyed a fantastic start to life in charge of the Black Cats, as they reached the play-offs playing a very attractive brand of football.

Even though they lost over two legs to Luton Town, fans are excited about what the future holds, with the club continuing their recruitment policy of bringing in talented young players.

However, the squad looks short ahead of the opener against Ipswich Town on Sunday, with a lack of goals set to be a concern.

The influential Amad Diallo returned to Manchester United after his loan spell, and whilst it will be extremely difficult to find someone with his ability to come in, they will need to replace his goals in other ways.

So, strengthening in the final third is seen as a priority in the final weeks of the season.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Sunderland’s transfers?

And, there was encouraging news on that front, as Mowbray told the Northern Echo that he is confident the new faces will arrive, as he gave an insight into what type of player the club will bring in.

“We need to add a couple more players, and we will be trying to do that, not by Sunday, but definitely by the end of this month. By the time the window closes, we need to, and I’m pretty sure we will, have some new additions to help the current squad. We need some reinforcements at the top end of the pitch, and I am pretty sure that they are coming.

“They’re likely to be names you’d have to follow world football to know, I would suggest to you. But I think they'll probably be a little more experienced, they're not going to be kids who've never played men's football before.

“They’ll be footballers who are very talented, just on the cusp of their international teams, playing in a league that we think we can go to and take their best players. We don’t pay the very top dollar in this division, but we feel we can find really talented players and give them that exposure, and then we can have a real footballer on our hands.”

What next for Sunderland?

There was good news for the Wearside outfit as it was announced that Dan Ballard had signed a new deal, and there is a feeling that they’re a club heading in the right direction.

Clearly, as Mowbray mentions, there is a need for new signings, and fans will have full confidence in the board after how the past few windows have gone. There is a strategy in place, and Mowbray has shown he is the right coach to get these youngsters playing to their potential.

So, the signings will come over the next few weeks, but the immediate focus for Mowbray will be the challenge of former club Ipswich, who are Sunderland's opponent for the opener at 5pm tomorrow.