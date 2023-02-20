“I’m pretty sure” – David Wagner provides update on Arsenal and Norwich City loan agreement

Norwich City manager David Wagner has revealed that on-loan Arsenal winger Marquinhos will be involved in the matchday squad tomorrow evening for the Canaries.

In conversation with Norfolk Live, the Norwich boss suggested that he is planning to have the exciting teenager available for a home clash against Birmingham City tomorrow night.

The Arsenal loanee is yet to feature in the Championship since arriving in the January window and has been recovering from a slight muscular issue.

Speaking to Norfolk Live about the progress of the winger and an update on his situation, Wagner said: “He [Marquinhos] will be involved on Tuesday. I’m pretty sure.

“He was available for selection. But he only trained (on Friday) the first time. This is why we decided to not take him into the squad for Wigan.”

The verdict

Marquinhos, who has displayed exciting signs at first-team level with the Gunners on a couple of occasions this season, is an exciting talent who will be hoping that he can gain regular minutes with the Canaries as the rest of the season plays out.

Wagner opted to not rush Marquinhos back for the Wigan game but it looks like he will be involved, in some sort of capacity against the Blues.

However, given that he has had this slight injury issue, they will need to ensure that they manage him well, both for the Championship club’s sake and with his parent club in mind.

A player who has incredible potential and is highly rated by the club currently leading the Premier League, it will be interesting to see how he fares up in Norfolk.