“I’m over the moon” – Ex-Bristol City player offers verdict on the Robins so far this season

Bristol City are having a strong start to the season and currently sit fourth in the league.

Despite losing their first two games of the season, the Robins have not lost since and have gone on to win four of their six games since.

What’s more, Nigel Pearson’s side can’t seem to stop scoring and have scored 16 goals in eight games so far this season.

At the weekend, they scored another three goals as they beat Blackburn 3-2.

Former City striker Tony Thorpe scored 61 goals in 150 games for the Robins and he has credited his former side for the way they’ve started the season as he told Bristol Live: “It’s a great return, I’m over the moon with their start. What’s interesting is that they look like they can score goals but they’ve obviously conceded a few this year.”

They have been different names on the scoresheet this season with Tommy Conway at the top of the goals table then Nahki Wells and Andi Weimann just behind.

Despite Conway scoring the most goals though, it’s Wells who has stood out for Thorpe so far as he said: “That’s something Nigel [Pearson] has to work on [conceding less goals] but going forward they look a massive threat and it’s quite refreshing that Nahki Wells is starting to hit form because obviously, he was in and out last year and barely played. He’s had more faith in him this year and he’s repaying him with goals.

“Strikers breed on confidence and I think Nahki has been out of the team for that long, it’s nice for him to get three or four games under his belt and it’s reaping rewards because he’s scoring and City are winning.”

The Verdict:

Given only Manchester City have scored more goals this season shows just how well Bristol City are doing in front of goal and it’s form they will definitely be looking to keep up throughout the season.

As Thorpe says, it’s nice to see a player like Nahki Wells regain some confidence and start to come back into form and the more they are scoring as a team, the higher the confidence in all the players will be which gives Nigel Pearson some really strong options too.

There is work to be done at Ashton Gate because the defence is looking fairly leaky at the minute too but if the Robins can work on that whilst keeping their goal tally high, they could be in for a much more optimistic campaign.