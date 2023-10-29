Highlights Plymouth Argyle delivered an admirable performance against Ipswich Town, but a controversial decision turned the tide in the game.

The decision in question was a non-call for a foul on Mustapha Bundu, which resulted in a goal for Ipswich and left Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher "fuming."

Despite the setback, Plymouth remains in 19th place and looks ahead to their next match against Middlesbrough.

Whilst there would have been plenty of positives for Steven Schumacher to take from Plymouth Argyle's narrow defeat against high-flying Ipswich Town, he was left aggrieved over a controversial decision which soon changed the complexion of the contest.

How did Plymouth Argyle perform against Ipswich Town?

Coming into the game on the back of beating the other newly promoted side in Sheffield Wednesday at Home Park, Argyle continued their momentum from that victory early on in this contest through a sublime 7th minute strike from Morgan Whittaker which arrowed past Vaclav Hladky.

Despite an admirable first-half performance in which the free-flowing Ipswich side were limited to chances, Bali Mumba had the misfortune of diverting the ball past Michael Cooper before second half strikes from George Hirst and Marcus Harness gave the Tractor Boys breathing space.

Joe Edwards narrowed the deficit two minutes into added time, before Ben Waine went agonisingly close to levelling moments before the full-time whistle.

Regardless, the Argyle boss was still full of admiration for his side's overall performance.

"The efforts they put in, the way that we stuck to the plan today - we knew these have been the best team in the league with Leicester." Schumacher told the BBC post-match.

What was the main flashpoint in this fixture?

Leading 1-0 heading into the half-time break, Plymouth and Schumacher were left bewildered that a decision wasn't given in their favour as Mustapha Bundu, who replaced the injured Ryan Hardie in the first period was sent through on goal before being brought down by Town defender George Edmundson.

Gavin Ward waved away any complaints from a green and white persuasion, with the man in the middle believing that Edmundson played the ball. However, replays showed all contact was made on the Argyle forward regardless of whether it was inside or outside the penalty area

What has Steven Schumacher said on the controversial decision?

It's no surprise that the Plymouth boss felt that the decision turned the tide as Town levelled just two minutes later, and was left "fuming" by the outcome.

"I'm obviously fuming." he told the BBC via the Plymouth Herald.

"Ipswich went down the other end, got a corner and scored from it, so that was a huge turning point that went against us and was a refereeing decision that I still can't get my head around. We watched it back at half-time, there's clear contact on Mustapha, Mustapha said he clipped his ankle."

"I think they were the only two people in the ground that couldn't see it, James [Linington] the fourth official was next to me and said it looked like a foul, it felt like a foul. In everybody else's eyes it was a foul.

Whilst the 39-year-old concludes that it may not have been a red card for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity for this decision, the fact Edmundson was booked later on in the game means he got away lightly with still being on the pitch.

"I'm not wanting to see people get sent off, it arguably could have been a red card because Edmundson was the last man, but there are two covering defenders, it could have been a free-kick or a penalty, I don't know, I'm not arguing that.

"But what it definitely was a foul because what happened as well was that Ipswich scored immediately after it. George Edmundson gets booked in the second half and should have been sent off, so we ended up playing with 10 men because we have an injury and they ended up with 11 on the pitch - which was probably a bit fortunate."

What next for Plymouth Argyle?

Plymouth remain in 19th place after the defeat in Suffolk, remaining six points clear of the drop prior to Sheffield Wednesday's game with Rotherham United on Sunday afternoon.

Next up for Argyle is a home game against Middlesbrough.