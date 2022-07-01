“I’m not totally convinced” – Preston North End fan pundit gives his verdict on potential signing of 30-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End had a fairly good season last year as they ended the campaign sat 13th in the table.

However, with Ryan Lowe now dealing with his first summer transfer window as manager at Deepdale, he will be keen to put his own mark on the side in the hope that they can push further up the league next season.

According to Lancashire Live, Preston have brought Robbie Brady to the club on a trial period.

The 30-year-old spent last season with AFC Bournemouth but is now a free agent since the expiration of his contract with the club.

With this in mind, we asked FLW’s Preston North End fan pundit Sam Weeden for his thoughts on the potential addition as he said: “The Robbie Brady one I’m not totally convinced by.

“When you look and hear the name Robbie Brady you think Republic of Ireland international, played recently in the Premier League, obviously got a promotion with Bournemouth on his CV last year.

“But when you dig in a bit deeper, it’s not a signing that totally excites me really. I think he played something like 80 games in five years at Burnley which is only 16 a season, which isn’t very good.

“He didn’t play a lot for Bournemouth last year and when you’re looking at someone who’s going to typically fit Ryan Lowe’s left wing-back role, you’re looking for someone who’s quick, can beat a man and have that quality in the final third and I’m not sure Robbie Brady’s quite that type of player.

“He is getting on with age, he has picked up a lot of injuries recently and Lowe made a point after Swansea wanting really robust players, he’s kept repeating over the summer and I really don’t thin k Brady fits that category.

“If he comes in as a number two, I do see the appeal. He has got a bit of experience and if he does play 14, 15 games this season with rotation, I think he could offer something.

“His obvious qualities are set piece delivery, good cross into the box which can benefit us but I just don’t think he’s that type of player that’s going to come in, be a starter every game and really fit the Lowe system so I must admit I was quite surprised to hear that rumour and I’ve got to trust the club to see where it goes from here.”

The Verdict:

You can understand Sam’s doubts over this transfer as Brady is a player who is getting older now and has been prone to some injuries in recent times.

However, on a free transfer this wouldn’t necessarily be a bad deal.

It would have to be seen how often Lowe would opt to use him in the side but Brady is a player with versatility that the boss could make use of in the side.

Furthermore, with plenty of experience, you can see him adding to the push to progress up the table both on and off the pitch.