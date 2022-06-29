“I’m not totally convinced” – Huddersfield Town initiate transfer talks with 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town have started negotiations in an attempt to sign experienced winger Josh Murphy, according to Football Insider’s report.

The Terriers are looking for fresh additions to their squad following defeat in the Championship play-off final to Nottingham Forest last month, and have set their sights on Murphy as a potential signing.

Murphy is set to become a free agent in the coming days, with his Cardiff City contract set to expire following a four-year stint with the Bluebirds.

Having moved to the Welsh capital for £11 million from Norwich City in 2018, Murphy’s career has somewhat stalled, spending last season at Preston North End where he made just 12 appearances – all coming from the bench.

Could Carlos Corberan be the man to get Murphy’s career back on track though? Let’s see what the FLW team think…

Josh Cole

Although Huddersfield may need to bolster their attacking options this summer in order to launch another push for promotion, they would be taking a risk by signing Murphy.

Whilst the winger has provided 50 direct goal contributions at this level, he did miss a considerable chunk of the previous campaign due to injury.

When he was fit enough to feature for Preston, he failed to score a goal or produce an assist in the 12 league games that he played in.

Unless Corberan believes that he can get the very best out of Murphy, it could be argued that Huddersfield should be looking elsewhere for a new winger this summer.

Chris Gallagher

This would be an excellent signing for Huddersfield.

Murphy’s career has stalled somewhat in recent years but he still has plenty of quality and he would bring a pace and drive that would help the Terriers, whilst he’s also capable in a few positions.

With Corberan knowing he will need to work on a budget, this would be a very smart pickup and if he could get Murphy firing then he could quickly become a very important part of his team.

They aren’t in the market to spend millions on players, so it’s about identifying potential bargains and Murphy fits the bill.

So, they should do all they can to get this over the line.

Alfie Burns

Huddersfield’s left wing is a position that needs strengthening this summer, without a shadow of doubt.

Carlos Corberan needs someone to be a destructive on that side as Sorba Thomas is on the right.

Whether or not Murphy has it in him to be that man, I’m not totally convinced.

I might have been at one time or another, but it’s been a tough couple of years for the winger.

However, Huddersfield’s recruitment team has credit in the bank and if they’ve seen something in Murphy to make them think he can impact the squad, you’ve got to back them.

It’s not breaking the bank and Murphy knows what it takes to play at Championship level.

Plus, it’s a body in a part of the pitch where Huddersfield are short.