‘I’m not too surprised’ – Kamil Grosicki’s involvement at West Brom: The verdict

Kamil Grosicki joined West Brom in January after a stellar start to the season at Hull City.

However, the Polish winger has struggled to cement a regular starting spot in Bilic’s eleven at the Baggies and thus far, has only been afforded seven substitute appearances for the Midlands outfit.

Are you surprised the 32-year-old has not featured so much at West Brom? Did you expect him to play more then he has?

George Dagless

I did to be honest.

I’m quite surprised Bilic hasn’t found more room for him. Obviously, he’s got the likes of Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana in the side but the latter has been injured a fair bit in recent months and I thought that would give Grosicki a chance.

The likes of Matty Phillips and Callum Robinson have played out wide – though I think Robinson should be through the middle more – and I think Grosicki is a player who could more than offer something to the side, especially now when they’re needing new ideas.

Saying that, maybe he will now come into the team and play more with them struggling along and with his pace and explosiveness that could really help them.

I was honestly surprised Hull kept hold of him when they went down in the first place and, with some of the experience he has got, West Brom could still benefit more from getting him involved.

George Harbey

Grosicki was obviously a hugely influential player for Hull City and one of the best players to watch in the Championship, but I’m not too surprised to see that he hasn’t been playing too much for West Brom.

They have the likes of Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana who can all play out wide if needs be, and the form they were in around January/February time was outrageously good, making it so hard for Grosicki to get into the team and get his chance to impress under Bilic.

He has made a positive impact whenever he’s played for the Baggies, but they quite simply have better options out wide and you can’t really blame Bilic for playing the likes of Matty Phillips and Callum Robinson ahead of Grosicki.

He needs to keep on working hard, playing well in training and keep doing what Bilic tells him to, though. Anything can happen in these final seven league games, and it’s a team game so Bilic will need to rely on his whole squad to help them get over the line.

Ned Holmes

Without a doubt, yes!

Grosicki was fantastic for Hull through the first half of the 2019/20 campaign and has shown over the last few years that he has the ability to thrive at Championship level.

With Callum Robinson arriving as well and Grady Diangana returning to fitness, there was always likely to be competition but I felt like the 32-year-old would get more opportunities than he has had so far.

He’s yet to start, made just seven substitute appearances, and hasn’t been included in the matchday squad since the Championship restart.

Clearly, the Baggies wanted to bring in someone that was guaranteed to hit the ground running and add some firepower to their promotion push but Grosicki’s barely had the chance to do that thus far.

Given they’ve struggled in recent weeks and are winless since February, you feel it wouldn’t hurt to give the 32-year-old more of go moving forward and the way fixtures are coming thick and fast over the next few weeks I think he’s going to get his chance. It’s a question of whether he can impress Bilic enough when he does.