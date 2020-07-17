‘I’m not too sure about this one’ – Nottingham Forest submit enquiry to sign attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are among a number of clubs who have initiated contact in an attempt to sign FC Koln striker Simon Terodde this summer, as per Sport Bild via Sports Witness.

The 32-year-old has scored three goals in 23 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this season, whilst recording one assist – with Forest joined by the likes of Blackburn and Fulham in pursuing his signature.

So. would this be a good signing for Forest? Do they need him?

The team here at FLW debate and discuss….

Alfie Burns

There’s a need for another striker at the City Ground. In my opinion, there’s far too much pressure on Lewis Grabban to score the goals to get Lamouchi’s side going.

In Terodde, Forest would be getting their hands on a forward that knows where the back of the net is, with 42 goals across two seasons quite the return.

However, there are a few obvious red flags with the Reds pursuing this deal: Terodde’s age and his suitability to the top-flight.

Firstly, he’s 32 and past his peak. Is that really what Forest want? Surely they need to be looking at a younger alternative to Grabban.

Additionally, there’s doubt surrounding the striker’s ability to step into the top-flight with Forest. He’s only scored three Bundesliga goals this season, which is way short of the tally he produced in the second-tier last year.

If Forest are promoted, I would seriously question whether this is a deal worth pursuing.

George Harbey

I really don’t see the point in this potential signing at all.

Terodde is an experienced striker who has scored a decent amount of goals in his career, but he’s only netted four times in the Bundesliga in 2019/20 which suggests that there are better options out there for the Reds and for Sabri Lamouchi.

Regardless of whether Forest win promotion to the Premier League or not this season, Lewis Grabban is likely to be at the forefront of Lamouchi’s plans despite approaching the age of 33, having scored 37 goals across two seasons.

If anything, Lamouchi is going to want to bring in a younger option to provide cover for Grabban and act as a long-term replacement for the striker, whilst Terodde isn’t an upgrade and is the same age.

I expect a big role for Nuno da Costa next year, too. The attacker is starting to really find his feet and come into his own following a short spell on the sidelines through injury, and I think fans should be excited about what’s to come from him next season.

Jacob Potter

I’m not too sure about this one.

Forest already have a strong option in attack in Lewis Grabban, who is scoring goals for fun in the Championship at the moment.

So, their rumoured interest in signing Terodde is certainly a surprise, especially when he doesn’t have a great record in front of goal.

He only scored three goals in 23 appearances for Koln this season, and given that he’s 32, I would steer clear of this one if I was Forest.

There are far better, younger and more experienced options out there for Sabri Lamouchi’s side, and they need to be looking at stronger options, especially if they’re playing their football in the Premier League.