“I’m not too disappointed either way” – Norwich City fan pundit comments on potential future exit of forward

Norwich City‘s sole focus between now and the end of the 2022-23 season is to secure an immediate return to the Premier League once again – a task which they’ve completed convincingly in recent years.

The current campaign though could be their trickiest yet, as both Burnley and Sheffield United look to be some way better than most of the rest of the division as we approach the halfway stage.

Currently, the Canaries sit in fourth position in the table and sit six points adrift of the Blades in second, with a poor month of October seeing them drop out of the automatic promotion places.

The usual protagonists, such as Teemu Pukki and Max Aarons are starring for Dean Smith once again, but other players have been left behind and on the sidelines.

One of those is Jordan Hugill, who made a lot of substitute appearances for Daniel Farke during Norwich’s last Championship stint, yet this season has only played seven times, with all of those outings coming from the bench.

Hugill’s contract expires at Carrow Road in the summer, yet FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes cannot see a departure taking place in the upcoming January transfer window – instead believing that his contract will just expire in June without getting much in the way of minutes before then.

“I don’t see anyone coming in for Hugill, especially on a permanent deal,” Zeke said.

“I think it’s more likely that at the end of the season when his contract is up then he will head out on a free.

“I’m not too disappointed either way – I think he’s always worked really hard and he is quite a big personality in the squad and not a lot of them are, so he is quite useful in that respect.

“But as a player on the pitch he doesn’t really offer us very much.”

The Verdict

Unless Norwich agree to let him go for no transfer fee in January, then it is indeed hard to see Hugill departing permanently until the summer.

Perhaps a loan move could be agreed to keep his legs fresh, but for now Hugill is somewhat wasting his career away being on the bench every week for Norwich.

At the age of 30, Hugill should still have a couple of years left as a Championship striker, and perhaps he will find a club in the summer in the lower or middle reaches of the league that will take him on.

But until the end of the current campaign, expect him to continue in his role of bit-part substitute.