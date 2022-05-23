“I’m not too convinced” – Fulham weigh up transfer move for Aston Villa player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are looking to bring Matthew Targett to the club this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Aston Villa full back has spent the second half of the season on loan at Newcastle United, where he has impressed the recruitment team at Craven Cottage.

Here, we ask our FLW writers their verdict on this potential move…

Ned Holmes

It all depends on their plans for Joe Bryan and Antonee Robinson.

Robinson is certainly good enough to start for a Premier League club and I feel as though Bryan is good enough to provide cover and competition.

Targett would likely be an upgrade on the latter but I don’t see the need to make a change unless there are plans to let Bryan or Robinson leave.

There are other areas of the squad that need more work and I don’t think it would be money well spent for Fulham unless one of the two options they currently have depart.

The Aston Villa man is top flight quality but this move should only happen if someone departs.

Billy Mulley

I’m not too convinced by this potential deal.

Matt Targett has accumulated a fair amount of Premier League experience, which does come in handy when the first objective will be surviving the top tier drop, however, I think there are better options out there, if the left-back position is an area they are focussing upon.

In my mind, Targett is not better than Antonee Robinson, with the American international providing an attacking threat and a real element of athleticism.

Quiz: Can you name which club Fulham sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Mousa Dembele Celtic Tottenham Manchester United Arsenal

Robinson is not the finished article yet but he is improving and could impress in the Premier League next season.

Fulham also need to be careful that they do not disrupt the flow of the squad too much, with the Whites proving to be one of the best teams to come up from the Championship in recent years.

Of course they will need to add, but they need to ensure that it is not too many signings.

Carla Devine

Matt Targett would be a quality signing for Fulham as they continue to look to strengthen their defence as they prepare for the Premier League.

Targett has been brilliant for both Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the Premier League this season showing his quality and to be part of the defence that’s transformed Newcastle speaks volumes.

Fulham have had Targett at the club before on a loan deal and it went well for him so you can understand why they’d be keen to get him back and he would definitely strengthen the side.

However after becoming popular on Tyneside, it will be interesting to see whether Newcastle pursue this one because if they enter the race, it doesn’t seem as though Fulham would come out winners.