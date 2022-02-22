“I’m not surprised whatsoever” – Middlesbrough fan pundit reacts as Arsenal, Spurs and Leeds eye Boro ace

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt has admitted she is not surprised that Isaiah Jones has attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

Jones has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Leeds in the last few days, with both teams set to move for the player in the Summer.

Malt believes that Jones has showcased his talent for Middlesbrough under Chris Wilder and so is not shocked that big clubs are being linked with a move for him.

“I’m not surprised whatsoever that Isaiah Jones is attracting interest from elsewhere. I think if he wasn’t, that would surprise me just because of how good he’s been this season — particularly how good he’s been of late,” Malt told Football League World.

“Under Chris Wilder, his game has just been elevated to another level. I think Wilder’s really honed in on his strengths and what he can bring to the side.

“We’re seeing that really bare fruit at the moment. He’s been fantastic. [He won] the Championship player for the month and quite deservedly so as well.”

However, Malt is unsure whether a move to the Premier League is the right move for him just yet.

Malt points to his lack of game time in the Championship so far in his career as a potential stumbling block in any move.

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Who did Middlesbrough sign Andraz Sporar on loan from last year? Brighton & Hove Albion Crystal Palace Sporting Lisbon FC Porto

Malt questions whether or not he is ready for top flight football, but does see a move to the Premier League coming in his future, even if it doesn’t materialise this Summer.

“Whether or not he’s good enough for teams in the Premier League and the teams that are being linked with him, it’s still very much early days.

“He’s very much in his infancy in this division and he’s probably had just over 30 games in total in the Championship, which really isn’t that much experience.

“I think time will tell on that, it’s probably a little bit premature to say, but the sky’s the limit with Isaiah Jones really.

“He seems like a really humble guy and somebody that will work incredibly hard . Why can’t he reach the Premier League? I think he’s got immense talent and we’re seeing that at the moment.”

Jones has made 29 appearances for Middlesbrough this season, including 23 starts.

He has helped the club into play-off contention thanks to his eight assists in the league so far this season.

Middlesbrough are seventh in the Championship, just one point away from a top six berth.

Up next for Wilder’s side is the visit of West Brom to the Riverside on Tuesday evening.

The Verdict

Jones has been very impressive this season for Middlesbrough, and has proven himself to be an important player to the team.

At only 22-years old, he still has plenty of time to grow even further as a player.

A move to a top Premier League side might be a bit premature just yet, as Malt alludes to, due to his inexperience.

But that he is already being linked to the likes of Arsenal and Spurs speaks to how well he has performed since Wilder’s arrival at the club in November 2021.