‘I’m not surprised by this’ – Sheffield United looking to offload 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is looking to offload Oliver Burke this summer, according to The Sun.

After disappointing spells with RB Leipzig, Alaves and West Brom, Burke joined the Blades in a swap deal involving Callum Robinson last summer.

But the 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact, scoring only one goal in a total of 25 Championship appearances last season.

Having also struggled to make an impression this season, failing to score in three games, it has now emerged that Jokanovic is looking to offload Burke.

According to The Sun, Burke will be allowed to leave either on loan or for a bargain price this summer, as the Serbian prepares to reshape his squad following a disappointing start to the season.

Here, we discuss this potential departure and United’s decision…

Jordan Rushworth

Something clearly needs to be done at Sheffield United to address their poor start to the new Championship season and it is clear that Slavisa Jokanovic needs to dip into the transfer market to bolster his squad and freshen things up.

If that means that one or two players have to leave Sheffield United this summer to free up funds for new arrivals then that is going to have to be the hard decision that gets made.

Ollie Burke is a player that has shown he can be useful for Sheffield United, but he lacks enough end product in the final third and is someone that they might be able to get some decent money for that could be reinvested elsewhere within their squad.

The 24-year-old still has the potential to become a very good player with him having some qualities that a lot of teams would be after in terms of real pace and directness with the ball at his feet. However, he has not shown signs of being able to mature into the consistent type of performer that the Blades need right now.

If Sheffield United could find a buyer at a decent price for Burke at this stage then it would make sense for them to allow him to leave the club. That would only be the case though if they were going to reinvest that money on new signings.

Jacob Potter

I’m not surprised by this in the slightest.

Burke hasn’t exactly hit the heights originally expected of him, and with two years remaining on his contract, it’s probably wise for Sheffield United to consider moving him on this summer.

Slavisa Jokanovic already has a number of stronger options available to him in attacking areas of his team, with the likes of Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie likely to be ahead of Burke in the pecking order moving forwards this season.

At the age of 24, Burke will still feel as though he’s got his best years ahead of him, and he’ll be eager to prove a point to any doubters that he currently has.

But with just two goals in 33 appearances for Sheffield United, the writing is likely to be on the wall for his future at Bramall Lane.

If they can get a sizeable fee for Burke, and reinvest the money from his departure wisely, then this will be a smart move by the Blades.

Quiz: Have Sheffield United won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Sheffield United won or lost more against Sheffield Wednesday? Won Lost

Ned Holmes

If they can get a decent fee for him, this could be a fantastic time to cash in on Burke.

They took a gamble in signing the Scotsman and though there have certainly been glimpses of his quality, it’s not paid off.

The forward has scored just twice and added one assist in his 33 appearances for the Blades, who have plenty of forward options right now.

Offloading Burke and looking to reinvest whatever money they get for him to allow Jokanovic to bring in his own signings would be a smart move.

United have looked off the pace this season, something needs to be done.